Kailyn Lowry has been criticized by Teen Mom 2 fans over a variety of topics for years. Most of the controversy surrounding the mother of seven concerns her family planning or lack thereof. While Lowry is officially done having children, she’s still managing to stir up debate. Lowry’s reading habits are causing some serious debate.

Kailyn Lowry sparks debate over her reading habits

Kailyn Lowry has spent months trying to brand herself as a voracious reader. Each month, the mother of seven shares the books she’s consumed. She’s had naysayers since she started sharing her reading list. Commenters often deny Lowry, who runs several podcasts and is currently raising seven children, has the time to consume as many books as she does. She currently plans to read between six and eight books in the month of March. While some believe she’s downright lying, other followers argue that she must be “cheating” by listening to audiobooks.

Recently, Lowry revealed the secret to getting through several books a month. On Barely Famous, one of her podcasts, Lowry admitted to using audiobooks to enhance her reading experience. She said she often listens to a book if she’s “invested” but doesn’t have time to sit down and read.

The revelation makes a fair bit of sense, and Lowry certainly didn’t seem to be hiding the notion that she uses audiobooks. The big reveal still stirred a bit of debate. Followers took to Reddit to discuss Lowry’s audiobook habit, which turned into an argument over whether or not audiobooks count as reading. It’s nothing new, though.

The audiobook debate is nothing new

The controversy surrounding Lowry’s reading habits is nothing new. There has been heavy debate on social media for years regarding whether or not audiobooks count as “reading.” The heated dispute has broken out multiple times across all social media platforms. Some readers insist that you have to visually read the words for a book to count toward your reading total. Others argue that listening still counts as reading because you must pay attention to the words spoken. For many, it all comes down to how you best learn.

Apartment Therapy spoke with Louisa Smith, the founder, and editor of Epic Book Society, in 2022 to try to end the debate. Smith told the publication that listening to an audiobook is the same as reading a physical or digital copy of the book because it requires the same level of attention and buy-in. Smith went on to suggest you have to use the same skills to develop the story, whether you’re listening to a narrator or reading words on a page. It all counts, according to Smith, but the readers of social media remain divided.