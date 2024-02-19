Kailyn Lowry is lambasted for having too many kids, but Vee Rivera says fans criticize her for not giving Vivi Rivera another sibling. She doesn't plan on expanding her family.

Teen Mom 2 fans have spent years roasting Kailyn Lowry for her family planning, or lack thereof. The mother of seven isn’t the only cast member fans have questioned about their family sizes and plans. In a recent podcast episode, Vee Rivera revealed fans have been equally hard on her for her small family size.

Kailyn Lowry’s large family has raised eyebrows

Kailyn Lowry has a lot of kids. The mother of seven is the Teen Mom star with the most children. While Lowry seems happy and content with the size of her family following the birth of her sixth son and first daughter, some Teen Mom 2 fans are concerned. For years, they have questioned Lowry about her family plans, and each new pregnancy was met with new criticism.

Kailyn Lowry with sons | MTV/YouTube

The objections became so problematic for the Teen Mom 2 star that she didn’t even reveal she was pregnant with her fifth child. In fact, she didn’t announce his arrival until he was nearly a year old. Lowry, who welcomed a set of twins late last year, is still getting criticized by fans despite revealing she had a tubal ligation following the birth of her twins, Valley and Verse. While Lowry has been fielding a lot of objections from fans, she’s apparently not the only one.

‘Teen Mom 2’ fans are also concerned about Vee Rivera’s family

While fans have lambasted Lowry for having too many children, her ex’s wife is fielding complaints for not having enough. In a January 2024 episode of Baby Mamas, No Drama, Vee Rivera said she gets comments about the size of her family all the time and feels constant pressure to have another child.

Vee’s issue with fan questions about having more kids isn’t just about the pressure she feels. She said that she finds herself offended when fans suggest her daughter, Vivi, needs a sibling. Vee explained that it bothers her that people don’t acknowledge Isaac Rivera as Vivi’s sibling, even though the duo are siblings and spend a fair bit of time together. Isaac was born to Lowry and Jo Rivera in 2010. Vee and Jo Rivera met in 2011 and welcomed their daughter, Vivi, in 2015. They married in 2018. While there have been ups and downs for Lowry and the Riveras, everyone seems to be getting along well now.

Vee revealed that while she doesn’t see herself having another child, she isn’t 100% sure. She said her partner wouldn’t be against the idea. Vee joked that Jo Rivera would be thrilled to welcome another child into their family. For now, though, the family is happy where they are.