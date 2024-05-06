'Uncut Gems' has been one of the most popular thrillers on Netflix for years. But the Adam Sandler movie won't be available for much longer.

Uncut Gem and Netflix have enjoyed a partnership that helps the Adam Sandler thriller stay trending years after its release. The surprise hit from 2019 remains a popular choice for anyone looking to stream a fast-paced, frantic crime thriller.

Uncut Gems showed a different side of Adam Sandler. His portrayal of Howard Ratner, the gambling-addicted Jewler, earned Sandler universal praise. The movie also introduced the Safdie brothers and Julia Fox to a wider audience.

But nothing lasts forever, even in streaming, and Uncut Gems is no exception. Find out when Uncut Gems is leaving Netflix.

‘Uncut Gems’ leaves Netflix on May 8, 2024

Uncut Gems will leave Netflix on May 8, 2024. The thriller joins other popular titles like The Hunger Games on the list of Netflix exits for May.

It ends a long run on the streaming service for Uncut Gems. The movie, directed by Josh and Benny Safdie, first arrived on Netflix on Jan. 31, 2020. That was a little more than a month after the film’s theatrical release.

Since then, Uncut Gems has been no stranger to Netflix’s top 10 movies and trending lists. It adds to the over 2 billion hours of Adam Sandler content subscribers have streamed on Netflix since 2015.

Is ‘Uncut Gems’ streaming anywhere else?

The bad news continues for anyone looking to stream Uncut Gems for free. After it leaves Netflix, it won’t be available on any other streaming services without a price.

Amazone Prime, Apple, YouTube, and Google Play all have Uncut Gems available to rent. Anyone on the fence about watching the critically acclaimed movie can watch the first 10 minutes online via Netflix’s YouTube channel.