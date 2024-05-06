Parker and Knight discover three bodies on an old Navy ship in the 'NCIS' Season 21 finale.

It’s already time to say goodbye to NCIS, at least for the time being. The season 21 finale of the CBS drama airs on May 6. Here’s what to expect from “Reef Madness.”

The ‘NCIS’ Season 21 finale airs May 6

(L-R) Diona Reasonover as Kasie Hines and Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer in the ‘NCIS’ Season 21 finale | Robert Voets/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The NCIS Season 21 finale airs Monday, May 6 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. The episode will also stream live for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers and on-demand the next day for Paramount+ Essential subscribers.

In “Reef Madness,” Alder Parker (Gary Cole) and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) discover three bodies on an old Navy ship that’s about to be sunk and turned into an artificial reef. Then, they’re suddenly locked inside by a mysterious figure. Also, Vance (Rocky Carroll) offers Knight a unique opportunity.

‘NCIS’ cast member Katrina Law says fans will ‘love’ the finale

(L-R) Gary Cole as Alden Parker, Katrina Law as Jessica Knight, and Wilmer Valderrama as Nicholas “Nick” Torres in the ‘NCIS’ Season 21 finale | Robert Voets/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The NCIS Season 21 send-off sounds like an edge-of-your-seat ride with at least two major characters in serious jeopardy. Law says it’s one of the show’s best episodes ever, with “life and death situations.”

“I have to say, this is one of my favorite NCIS scripts. It is so well written,” she told Deadline at the CBS Fall Schedule Celebration on May 2. “I’m hoping that in the execution we brought it justice and that the audience is going to love it. I got to do a lot of scene work with Gary Cole, who is an amazing human being and an even more amazing actor. He knocked it out of the park. There were times in these scenes when I was watching him act and I was devastated watching him because he was that brilliant.”

The drama of the finale could lead to some shifting relationships within the team, teased NCIS cast member Brian Dietzen, who plays chief medical examiner Jimmy Palmer.

“There are a lot of things that are going to be happening, not just the danger that our characters are put through, but also dynamics that are going to be shifting,” he told Deadline. “Potentially even between Jimmy and Jess, this couple that has been fantastic for the last two years. I have to say, it’s my favorite finale script that we’ve had in years. It’s so good.”

Knight is ‘at a crossroads’ in the ‘NCIS’ season finale

(L-R) Rocky Carroll as Leon Vance and Katrina Law as Jessica Knight in the ‘NCIS’ Season 21 finale | Robert Voets/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

According to Carroll, Knight will face a big decision about her future with NCIS in “Reef Madness” when Vance offers her a promotion to Special Agent in Charge of the NCIS Far East Field Office.

“It’s a legacy offer, her dad’s position that she was interested in at some point,” Carroll explained to TV Insider.

“I also think Vance knows that Agent Knight is at a crossroads personally and professionally, and a change of venue, a change of scenery might do her good,” he added.

Does that mean Law is leaving NCIS? No cast departures have been announced, so fans will have to wait and see what’s next for Agent Knight. But Carroll suggested the “more personal” episode might conclude with some “loose ends to tie up.” (NCIS has been renewed for season 22.)

“A lot of times the other season finales or cliffhangers have been dealing specifically with a case or some global threat or something like that,” he said. “But now you have one of our main characters who has to make a personal decision as well. So I think it stands alone in that aspect.”

