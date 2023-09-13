‘Counting the Cost’: Jill Dillard Says Jim Bob Duggar Tried to Pit Her Siblings Against Her Following Monetary Compensation Fight

Jim Bob Duggar and Jill Dillard's feud spilled over onto the siblings. In her book, 'Counting the Cost,' Jill revealed that Jim Bob sent his kids over in groups to convince Jill and Derick to do what he said.

Murmurings of a family feud between Jill Dillard and her famous family began surfacing several years ago. While it was clear a serious rift had formed between Jill and her parents following her departure from Counting On, no one was sure how her 18 siblings fit into the fight. In her new book, Counting the Cost, Jill Dillard revealed that Jim Bob Duggar had pitted several of her siblings against her, sending them to try and talk sense into her while. At home, he was allegedly telling them she would cause a lawsuit against each of them.

Jill Dillard said Jim Bob sent her siblings over to keep her and Derick up at night

While there were quiet murmurings of trouble in the Duggar family for years before the release of Counting the Cost, there was nothing subtle about what was actually happening. Jill Dillard revealed that Jim Bob Duggar set out to try to ruin her day-to-day life. He took to sending his other kids over to try to talk Jill and Derick into acting the way he wanted.

Jill Duggar | Courtesy of Prime Video

In the book, Jill wrote that siblings would show up at their doorstep to “talk” at all hours of the day and night. She recalled some of them staying past midnight and insisting that their family conversations were more important than sleep and Derick’s education. They came in groups, and there seemed to be little that the couple could do to stop the influx, Jill wrote.

One sibling stepped up and filled the couple in on what Jim Bob was telling the others

While several of Jill’s siblings worked tirelessly to try to talk them into doing what Jim Bob said, none were really sharing what was happening behind the scenes. Then, one of them did. In her book, Jill recalled one sibling showing up to her house alone, which was a rarity. They informed Jill that Jim Bob was telling the kids that Jill’s actions could lead to them being sued individually. In the memoir, Jill wrote of how disheartened she was.

Jill opted not to name the sibling who let her in on Jim Bob’s secret behind-the-scenes manipulation. She didn’t mention whether the undercover operative was one of her brothers or sisters. Still, there are only a few Duggars who Jill seems to remain in touch with.

Does Jill Dillard have a functioning relationship with her siblings now that ‘Counting the Cost’ has been released?

Jill has made a few enemies in the Duggar family over the years. Aside from being cut off from her father, Jim Bob Duggar, several siblings seem to be siding with the family patriarch. Jessa Seewald is the most notable sibling to take Jim Bob’s side. The mother of four has never openly discussed Jill. Still, she appears to be doing Jim Bob’s bidding with a deflection campaign.

Jedidiah Duggar liked a comment that criticized Jill Dillard following her involvement in Shiny Happy People: Duggar Famly Secrets. Joy-Anna Forsyth, whom Jill was largely responsible for raising, has remained tight-lipped about Jill’s work. Her silence is interesting, as she was an outspoken supporter of Jinger Vuolo’s memoir.

Jinger Vuolo, however, recently showed her support for Jill. The Los Angeles resident appeared on The Tamron Hall Show and made a statement about Jill’s book. Jinger called Jill “very brave.” She shied away from confirming if Jill’s recollections and memories were ones she shared. She also refused to admit if she and Jill were in close contact. Jinger’s husband, Jeremy Vuolo, offered his support through a social media share.

James Duggar, another of Jill Dillard’s “buddies,” has shown his support for his sister and her husband over the years more quietly. James, now 22, appeared at several Dillard family milestones when the rest of the Duggar family ignored them. He was on hand for Derick Dillard’s law school graduation, for example.

Counting the Cost was released on Sept. 12 in all bookstores. The book is also available as an audiobook and digital download.