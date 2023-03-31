Mama June Shannon’s Kids: How Old Are They in 2023?

Here Comes Honey Boo Boo fans remember Mama June Shannon and her four kids. The reality TV mother first made a splash with her daughter, Alana Thompson, aka Honey Boo Boo. But fans got to know the rest of Mama June’s kids well through the years. Here’s how old Mama June’s children are in 2023.

Who are Mama June Shannon’s 4 daughters?

Mama June Shannon rose to fame alongside her daughter, Alana Thompson, thanks to Toddlers & Tiaras. TLC offered the dynamic mother-daughter duo their spinoff series, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, where fans learned all about Mama June’s kids. She has four daughters total: Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efrid, and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson.

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell is the oldest of Mama June’s kids. She garnered media attention after accusing Mama June’s ex-boyfriend, Mark McDaniel, of molesting her when she was 8. HollywoodLife reports Mama June reunited with Mark in 2014, causing strife between herself and Anna.

Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon is the next oldest. She’s appeared in multiple reality shows through the years and is reportedly dating single mom Shyann McCant as of 2022.

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, the third oldest daughter, became Alana’s guardian in June 2022. The entire process was documented in Mama June: Road to Redemption.

Finally, Mama June’s youngest daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, is the most well-known. She became famous thanks to her appearance on Toddlers & Tiaras and later attained more fame.

How old are Mama June’s kids in 2023?

So, how old are Mama June’s kids in 2023?

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell is 28 years old and will turn 29 in August 2023. She has two daughters — Kaitlyn Elizabeth Clark, 10, and Kylee Madison Cardwell, 7.

Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon is 26 and will turn 27 in October 2023.

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird turned 23 in January 2023. She has four kids — Ella Grace, 5, Bentley, 1, and twins born in May 2022.

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is 17 and will turn 18 in August 2023.

The family’s lives will change when Alana turns 18. She will stay in Lauryn’s custody until she’s 18, but once she’s 18, she’s officially an adult who’s free to make her own decisions. Mama June Shannon explained how custody works in Road to Redemption.

“People don’t understand the custody thing,” she said, according to Page Six. “It’s not like somebody ‘lost custody.’ In the state of Georgia, you do temporary guardianship every year, and [Alana] had been with [Lauryn] in my addiction. Well, at the age of 12, you’re able to make your choice.”

Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell has stage 4 cancer at 28 years old

Mama June’s oldest kid, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January 2023 at 28 years old. According to Entertainment Tonight, Anna underwent medical testing after experiencing stomach pain and medical evaluations found cancer in her liver, kidney, and lung.

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson posted about the unfortunate news to her Instagram Stories.

“[And] this is what I mean when I say you never truly know what somebody is going through at home,” she wrote. “[N]o matter how famous they are. [Y]es, I’m very famous but normal s*** happens to me and my family and y’all need to realize that asap.”

