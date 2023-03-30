Where Is Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell in 2023?

Here Comes Honey Boo Boo took the reality TV world by storm in 2012. The Toddlers & Tiaras spinoff focused on Alana Thompson, aka Honey Boo Boo, and her family. Alana’s mother, June Shannon, aka Mama June, later became the center of attention. Now, her oldest daughter, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, is in the spotlight due to a recent cancer diagnosis. Here’s where Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell is in 2023.

How old is Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell in 2023?

Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell | Entertainment Tonight via YouTube

Fans knew Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell in her teens in Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. Now, she’s 28 years old and will turn 29 years old in 2023. People reports Cardwell has stage 4 adrenal carcinoma as of January 2023. Cardwell reportedly experienced stomach pains before her diagnosis. The cancer has spread to her liver, kidney, and lungs. She underwent her first round of chemotherapy in February 2023. Cardwell’s family remains “hopeful” that she’ll pull through.

Cardwell is a mother to two children. She had her oldest child, Kaitlyn Elizabeth, when she was just 17 years old, and she had her second daughter, Kylee Madison, at 20. Her second daughter was with her ex-husband, Michael Cardwell. The couple separated in 2017, and they first got together when she was just 19. Cardwell has been dating a man named Eldridge Toney since 2019.

Where does the ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’ star live? What’s her job?

So, where does Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell live in 2023, and what does she do for a living?

According to The Sun, Cardwell lives in her hometown of McIntyre, Georgia, after living in Alabama. She was a Walmart cashier and stocker, though she apparently left the company. Cardwell explained to HollywoodLife that she returned to Walmart quickly after getting a breast augmentation

“I’m a stocker at Walmart,” she said. “I basically lift up heavy stuff and put it on a shelf, and reaching from the top shelf. I went to work probably a week after being at home [from surgery]. I slept most of the time I was home, because I was off for a little while. Then, I went back to work. … I was scared to go to work, with the scarring, because I still had my tape on and I still had stitches. I was scared about that. Also, I was scared that something’s going to pop out, but nothing did.”

In Touch Weekly reports unverified accounts say Cardwell now works at Five Star Toyota of Milledgeville. She also has a hefty social media following, which may bring in income.

Does Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell still talk to Mama June?

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell and Mama June Shannon are still on thin ice in 2023. People reports the mother and daughter became estranged when Shannon started rekindling a romance with Mark McDaniel. Cardwell alleged McDaniel molested her at 8 years old.

“We used to be really, really close, but all that stuff happened with her getting back with Mark, we really had distance after that,” Cardwell shared in 2021.

Despite the estrangement, Cardwell attended Shannon’s wedding to Justin Stroud in 2023. While the mother and daughter likely have much to work on in their relationship, they appear on talking terms now.

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

