Find out what the age difference is between Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards and his girlfriend Jeanine Robel aka Shannon.

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards is becoming one of the biggest stars in the NBA. He was selected with the first pick in the 2020 draft and was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team. In 2023, he made his first All-Star appearance. That was also the year he went public with Jeanine Robel.

A few months after giving Robel a shoutout during his 44-point game performance, their relationship made headlines for the wrong reasons when Instagram model Paige Jordae accused Edwards of cheating on Robel with her and then paying for her to have an abortion.

Around that same time, Robel announced that she was pregnant with Edwards’ child. The couple ended up working things out and staying together. Since then though, many people have had questions about the pair including how much older Robel is than Edwards. Here’s the answer to that and more on the athlete and his girlfriend.

What is Edwards and Robel’s age gap?

Edwards was born on Aug. 5, 2001, in Atlanta, Georgia to parents Roger Caruth and Yvette.

When Edwards was 3 years old, his father gave him the nickname “Ant-Man.” However, Roger did not play a major role in his son’s upbringing as Edwards and his siblings were raised by their mother and grandmother. In 2015, Yvette died of cancer. Then, eight months later, Edwards lost his grandmother to the same disease.

Edwards’ mother and grandmother both died on the fifth, which is why he wears the No. 5 jersey.

Robel, who also goes by the name “Shannon,” was born on Jan. 24, 1994, making her 7 years and six months older than the athlete.

Unlike Edwards, not much is known about her parents or other family members but she does have one brother who has mentioned his sister on social media.

Robel has another child from a previous relationship with a rapper

In December 2023, Shannon and Edwards announced that they were expecting their first child together. The pair later hosted a lavish baby shower. It was a star-studded event with many of Edwards’ Timberwolves teammates in attendance including Karl-Anthony Towns, Kyle Anderson, Jordan McLaughlin, and Luke Garza. The couple shared a video of the affair via Instagram.

In March 2023, they welcomed their daughter.

While their little one is Edwards’ first child, Robel has a son, Krue Karter, from her previous relationship with rapper Chief Keef. Robel has posted about her son’s accomplishments on social media as Krue is a stand-out student and plays basketball and football. In 2022, his team won its first football championship.

“WOW what an accomplishment of many more to come , #1 in your league [and] you was apart of that greatness. I’m so proud of you KrüeKrüe,” Robel captioned photos and clips of his highlights. “I love you before I met you [and] I’ll always love you unconditionally until my last [breath]. You know that! From accelerating in school … star student every week. The best reader in your class. I’m soooo proud of you. #1sttrophy#1styearoffootball.”