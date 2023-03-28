‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff Could Lose Roloff Farms Business License

TLC fans keeping up with Little People, Big World know everything that happened within the Roloff family regarding Roloff Farms. Matt Roloff hoped to sell the farm property to the public after failing to sell it to his kids. And he then moved forward with his idea of turning the property into a short-term rental. Now, it looks like Matt could potentially lose his business license with Roloff Farms.

Who owns the Roloff farmhouse now?

Matt Roloff owns all of Roloff Farms as of 2023. Amy Roloff sold her half of Roloff Farms, which included her large farmhouse, back to Matt after their divorce. In Little People, Big World Season 24, Matt made it known that he didn’t want to take care of all of Roloff Farms on his own. While he tried to strike a deal with Zach or Jeremy Roloff, they couldn’t afford Matt’s asking price for any farm property.

Matt then decided to put Roloff Farms on the market for short-term rental, which Zach and Amy disliked. While Matt told them that any Roloff family member could rent for farm for free, Amy said she’d never.

“Well, I’ll say what I said in the show,” Amy told her friend via Instagram Live when questioned about the farm rental. “I think I said, ‘Are you high?’ … You know what? Who knows what will happen in the future, but no, I will not be doing that.”

Matt Roloff is late filing his annual report for Roloff Family Farms Inc.

It looks like Roloff Farms may be in trouble. According to The Sun, Matt Roloff had to file an annual report for Roloff Family Farms Inc. by Feb. 10, 2023, to keep the business license active. But the Oregon Secretary of State reports Matt failed to file the annual report as of late March 2023. This could put the business license in jeopardy. Matt is the president and secretary of the company.

Matt is currently working hard on building a new house on Roloff Farms. He continues to post updates on the massive structure that’s presumably for his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, to live in. Caryn currently doesn’t live on Roloff Farms, as she said she has no interest in living in Amy Roloff’s old farmhouse.

“Very exciting to be finally, after five years of planning, to be starting on our new house,” Matt posted to Instagram on March 9, 2023. “@jacobroloff45 is cutting up the logs we have been saving. The home will be a combination of wood we purchase and some we cut on our LT40 mill we have at the farm. It’s going to be a busy busy spring/summer.”

Will there be a season 25 of ‘Little People, Big World’?

Did TLC renew Little People, Big World for another season? So far, it’s unclear what will happen to the reality series. But Amy Roloff gave a clue that filming’s already begun.

“Will there be a new season of Little People, Big World? Well, we can’t officially say that because we’re not sure,” Amy said on Instagram Live. “Anything can happen. I don’t know what other shows and scheduling the networks have, but we’re currently filming right now, so I’m assuming we will. So, you’ll just have to watch out for it.”

If another season of the series happens, Matt Roloff’s new build on Roloff Farms will surely be a central storyline.

