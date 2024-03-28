Kailyn Lowry took to TikTok to announce she met with an architect to discuss a new house. She said she needs a new home now that she's added three kids to the family in one year.

Kailyn Lowry is looking to level up in the housing department again. The Teen Mom 2 star is planning to sell her Delaware estate and build a brand new abode. It sounds like she is planning for her forever home this time, though. She made the announcement on TikTok, and fans quickly questioned why Lowry is planning a move just two years after finally setting down roots in her current home. She insists it makes perfect sense.

Kailyn Lowry is planning to build a new house

A couple of years ago, Kailyn Lowry moved into a house she built. The sprawling Delaware property offered plenty of space for her family at the time, but things have changed. Lowry is now planning a new build since giving birth to a son and a set of twins, all within 12 months. While Teen Mom 2 fans had plenty of thoughts about Lowry’s plans, the mother of seven insists a new home is absolutely a necessity now that she’s added three children to the family since moving into her current house.

In her TikTok post, Lowry explained that when she built her current home, her family was much smaller and that she was looking to build a house with enough closet space and bedrooms for her entire family. That means the mother of seven is planning a home with at least eight bedrooms, plenty of bathrooms, and massive storage. She also needs a room for her podcasting needs.

While Lowry made the big announcement, it doesn’t sound like she’s particularly far along in the process. While she insists she is building a new home, she has yet to find the acreage to fit her needs. Right now, she’s focusing on the first step, which includes buying land for her planned estate. It is unclear when she’ll break ground, let alone move her large family into a new property.

Other ‘Teen Mom’ stars have built their own homes, too

Lowry will be a pro at the home-building process by the end of this journey, but she’s not the only Teen Mom 2 star who will have built their own homes. Chelsea Houska also built a custom home to house her growing family.

Houska, who left Teen Mom 2 to pursue other opportunities, built a farmhouse with her husband, Cole DeBoer, in 2020. Houska has a teen daughter with her ex-boyfriend, Adam Lind. She and DeBoer share three more children.

Jenelle Evans purchased land in North Carolina and built a modular home on the property. Evans, who was fired from Teen Mom 2 in 2019, still lives on the property with her three children. Her husband, David Eason, who was actively involved in developing “the land,” has since moved out. They are legally separated, but divorce proceedings have not begun.