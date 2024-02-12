Chelsea DeBoer got her start on MTV as the star of 'Teen Mom 2,' but she has since built a massive home decor and renovation business that landed her an HGTV show. Now, she's opening a storefront.

Chelsea DeBoer (formerly Chelsea Houska, in case she sounds more familiar that way), is the perfect example of taking lemons and making lemonade. The former Teen Mom 2 star’s story started out a little rocky when she became pregnant with her daughter Aubree as a teenager and was dating a guy who clearly didn’t treat her well. But today, she’s married to a man fans love, has built a massive home renovation and décor brand, and now has four beautiful kids — and an HGTV show.

Back in late 2023, DeBoer and her husband, Cole DeBoer, announced that they’re preparing to open their first brick-and-mortar storefront featuring plenty of home goods in their signature style. Here’s everything we know about the store.

Chelsea DeBoer announced her family’s new storefront last fall

Chelsea and her husband built their dream home back in 2020, which they documented on Instagram. Followers loved Chelsea’s style; Chelsea has always been interested in home décor, so it was no surprise when a brand new HGTV show, Down Home Fab, came on the heels of her own home’s construction. The show’s first season was a hit, and it was quickly renewed for a season 2, which should premiere sometime this year. Now, the DeBoers will open a storefront in their home state of South Dakota.

“We loved that it’s on the outskirts of Sioux Falls yet so easily accessible,” Chelsea told SiouxFalls.Business about choosing the location. “There are so many amazing surrounding communities; it felt like the perfect midway point for everyone.”

The announcement was made on Instagram in 2023, and all it said was that the store would open in 2024. The store will carry home décor, furniture, and also items from their Aubree Says line, which is another leg of their décor brand that caters to kids and families.

As of January 17, the store was coming along but had nothing more than some drywall and cement. It suggests it will still be at least a few more months before it’s open for business.

Chelsea and Cole DeBoer have built a massive home brand for themselves

Fans have watched Chelsea find her design eye over the years. And now that she has graduated from MTV, she’s been getting more involved in HGTV. Chelsea and Cole were recently guest stars on the network’s new series Battle on the Mountain, where design duos compete to remodel the perfect cabin.

Fans fell in love with Chelsea and Cole the moment they began dating, and people love watching her little family grow up on social media. Cole has expressed interest in adopting Aubree in the past, who is Chelsea’s oldest daughter and his step-daughter; Aubree’s dad is Adam, with whom Chelsea had a toxic relationship for several years.

Fans should tune into Chelsea’s social media channels for regular updates on the storefront.