Chelsea and Cole DeBoer rose to fame on 'Teen Mom 2' -- but the duo is now back in their second season of their hit HGTV show 'Down Home Fab.' Here's what fans think.

Chelsea and Cole DeBoer were familiar faces before they landed their gig on HGTV. The Down Home Fab stars previously starred on MTV’s Teen Mom 2 series. Chelsea spent 10 seasons on the show before moving on to bigger opportunities — and HGTV came calling.

Now, the couple’s show is heading into its second season — and fans are revealing their true feelings toward this reality-show couple as they gear up for season 2.

Fans are so excited for a second season of HGTV’s ‘Down Home Fab’

Down Home Fab sees Chelsea and Cole DeBoer redesigning homes in their home state of South Dakota. The two live in Sioux Falls with their four children, and they first started got the renovation bug when they build their dream home only a couple of years ago. Chelsea slid into HGTV’s DMs, and eventually, she and Cole had their own show. Now, fans are thrilled that season 2 is around the corner.

HGTV shared a press image of the couple on Instagram; part of the caption read, “The wait is almost over.” Fans engaged with the post in the comments, leaving so much positivity about the show.

“Very happy for her and how great she is doing in life!” one fan wrote.

“… Love me some Chelsea and Cole and I LOVE that Chelsea is not afraid to go bold and moody in her designs! So tired of the all white kitchens and bathrooms everywhere, give me some drama,” another user commented.

Someone else credited Down Home Fab as “the only HGTV show I’ll watch.”

Chelsea DeBoer has turned her life around from her ’16 and Pregnant’ days

Chelsea first appeared on MTV more than a decade ago; her name was Chelsea Houska, and she was a teenager pregnant with her first child and in a toxic relationship with ex Adam Lind. Fans have loved to see how far DeBoer has come and how she’s built the life she wanted for herself.

“You guys look great! I loved watching your story Chelsea and now I love watch you, Cole, and the kids do your thing!” a fan wrote on HGTV’s photo.

Chelsea and Cole recently appeared on Jennifer Hudson’s daytime talk show, where Chelsea talked about her former life as a Teen Mom star. “When I look back, it doesn’t even feel like that was my life … It feels like it was forever ago,” she said. “I’m able to look back and just be so appreciative to watch the journey … It’s very rare that you’re able to revisit all the things that made you who you are.”

Chelsea and Cole’s Down Home Fab premieres on March 21 on HGTV on March 21 at 9 p.m. ET.