Former ‘Teen Mom’ Star Chelsea DeBoer Opens Up to Jennifer Hudson About Her Time On the Show: ‘It Doesn’t Even Feel Like it was My Life’

Chelsea DeBoer has gone from 'Teen Mom' star to HGTV designer -- and she recently sat down with Jennifer Hudson and opened up a bit about how she feels regarding her time on the MTV show.

Chelsea DeBoer has come a long way since her 16 and Pregnant days on MTV. The reality star turned renovation show host went from a difficult, toxic teenage relationship with ex Adam Lind to now being the mother of four wonderful kids with her husband, Cole DeBoer. Together, the two transitioned from Teen Mom to HGTV, where they now host Down Home Fab.

Chelsea and Cole recently appeared on Jennifer Hudson’s daytime talk show and discussed how they met and the new season of their show — and Chelsea even opened up about looking back on Teen Mom.

Chelsea DeBoer got candid about her time on ‘Teen Mom’

Chelsea spent 10 seasons on the popular MTV reality show after first documenting her life on 16 and Pregnant. Throughout the show, her tumultuous relationship with Adam Lind, her daughter Aubree’s father, continued to be up and down. In 2014, Chelsea met Cole at a gas station, and the two started dating shortly after. They have since wed and welcomed there more kids. Chelsea and Cole sat down with Jennifer Hudson, where Chelsea reflected on her time on MTV.

“When I look back, it doesn’t even feel like that was my life … it feels like it was forever ago,” Chelsea said. Despite that she’s grown in so many ways, she continues to be thankful for the opportunities the show gave her.

“I’m able to look back and just be so appreciative to watch the journey,” she continued. “It’s very rare that you’re able to revisit all the things that made you who you are. I think it just helps me appreciate where I am now and everything that I’ve gone through. I feel like it’s cool.”

Chelsea DeBoer said she slid into HGTV’s DMs to get her own show

Interestingly, HGTV did not come calling. Rather, Chelsea admitted that she sent the network a DM on Instagram, letting them know that she was ready to “make the transition” from MTV to HGTV. Chelsea and Cole started an Instagram account while building their dream home, which likely helped build their case for a show.

The couple’s first season premiered in 2023 and was an instant hit. They were quickly signed on for a season 2, which premieres on March 21. These days, Chelsea and Cole live on a farm with their four kids. Cole considers Aubree like his own daughter, and the family of six has settled into life among the farm animals. The couple said they love their lifestyle, with Chelsea adding that she would absolutely “recommend” that anyone considering a farm take the plunge. It appears Chelsea has come long way in her nearly 15 years on television.