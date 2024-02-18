Chelsea DeBoer and her husband Cole have been together since 2014. 10 years and a house full of kids later, and the two recalled how they first met at a gas station.

Chelsea DeBoer and her husband, Cole DeBoer, have been together since 2014. The Teen Mom 2 alum and current HGTV star has built quite a following due to her reality TV presence, but she and her husband have also established a successful home renovation and décor business.

Chelsea and Cole have built quite a life together, sharing three children (along with Chelsea’s daughter with Adam Lind, Aubree) and building their dream home in South Dakota. And it all started when the two locked eyes at a gas station.

Chelsea and Cole DeBoer revealed that they first met at a gas station

Those who have been following Chelsea’s journey as a teen mom probably remember her toxic relationship with ex Adam Lind, which played out on the show. Fans always wanted the best for her, and it turns out she found her dream man while getting gas in South Dakota.

“I was getting gas one day, and she came pulling up and got gas at the pump next to me,” Cole recalled during a 2023 HGTV interview.

“A few days later, he messaged me on Facebook because he knew who I was,” Chelsea added. “And I was freaking out because I was like, ‘The gas station guy messaged me.’”

“And now we have four children, and we’re doing this,” Cole said.

The two also explained that they didn’t exchange words at the gas station but were both heading in the same direction when they were done. Cole said that he’d drive up next to her and steal a glance, almost as if to let her know he was interested. Chelsea added that she watched him pull off toward his home, and she and her friend would drive around the area over the next few days trying to spot him.

Chelsea and Cole Deboer settled down in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

The two hit it off immediately after meeting, and Cole moved in with Chelsea and her daughter after about a year of dating. Aubree and Cole have had a great relationship from day one, and Cole considered adopting Aubree but still refers to him as her daughter. By late 2015, Cole had proposed, and they wed in 2016; the couple welcomed their first child together in February 2017 and have since had two more kids.

In 2020, Chelsea and Cole began building their dream home in South Dakota, which prompted them to start a new Instagram account surrounding their renovation and home décor ideas. HGTV loved it, and the two were offered a pilot for Down Home Fab, which was a hit in its first season and has since been renewed for a second season.

It seems like Chelsea got the dream life her fans thought she deserved. She and Cole still seem so in love with each other, and her career has blossomed from teen pregnancy star to successful home renovation host and designer. The two announced in October 2023 that they are opening their first brick-and-mortar home décor storefront in South Dakota in 2024.