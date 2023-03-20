‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4: Couples Ranked by Least to Most Likely To Stay Together

All of the couples featured on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 must overcome many obstacles before they can have their happily ever after. Will any of them make it in the long run? Here are all of the couples ranked by least likely to most likely to have a happy relationship that will last.

Gabriel ‘Gabe’ Paboga and Isabel Posada, ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4 | TLC

Nicole and Mahmoud

Mahmoud and Nicole are one of the least likely couples to make it in the long run. They are also arguably one of the worst-matched couples in the entire 90 Day Fiancé franchise, let alone this season. F

Mahmoud and Nicole, ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4 | TLC

Fashion designer Nicole has converted to Islam without realizing she’d have to abide by the clothing restrictions of a Muslim woman. The pair’s constant arguing indicates this couple won’t last.

Debbie and Oussama

67-year-old eccentric artist Debbie fell in love with 24-year-old Oussama after connecting through art and poetry. However, Oussama realizes that their 3-year-long online relationship has been nothing but fantasy and that he needs more time in “reality.”

Debbie is concerned that Oussama is tricking her and that she traded the comforts of her life in Georgia for a life of lies in Morrocco. Debbie’s family worries that Oussama is merely using her for money, and now Debbie is starting to doubt his intentions too.

Jen and Rishi

While this Jen and Rishi seem to have the chemistry necessary to make their relationship work, there are many obstacles they must overcome before they can be together. Just one month into Jen’s move to India to marry Rishi after two years apart, she already has to return to the United States.

Jen found out her 4-month tourist visa to India is only valid for one month. Rishi is scared to come clean about the reality of his relationship with Jen to his parents, and they’re trying to get him married to an Indian woman in an arranged marriage. Their chances of making it are pretty slim.

Daniele and Yohan

32-year-old Yohan intends to move to the United States to be with his wife, Daniele, but the 43-year-old school teacher hasn’t even applied for his spousal visa yet. Her secret plan is to move to the Dominican Republic and retire there.

Yohan Geronimo and Daniele Gates, ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4 | TLC

Daniele constantly nagging and belittling Yohan has made fans believe that this relationship has no longevity. And many of Daniele’s friends feel the same. They’ve warned her to be cautious as they have doubts that Yohan isn’t using her for her money and to get a green card.

Kris and Jeymi

Alabama native Kris gave up everything to be with her fiancée, Jeymi, in Colombia. But after arriving, Jeymi realizes that Kris’ many health issues may be too much for her to handle. Just days before their expected wedding, Kris may have to return home to tie up some loose ends regarding a stolen motorcycle.

Jeymi is concerned Kris is using it as an excuse because she has cold feet. Despite their many issues, this couple seems to care about each other enough to make it work.

Gabriel and Isabel

Isabel and Gabriel’s relationship is the definition of couple goals. Their relationship is arguably the only one on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 that even has the potential to last.

The only real obstacle standing in the way between Gabriel and Isabel having a happily ever after is whether or not Isabel’s family will accept the news that Gabriel is transgender. With only one major obstacle standing in the way, many 90 Day Fiancé fans have hope this couple will last.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 air Sundays at 8 pm EST on TLC.