‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Update: What Happened to Kris Foster’s Stolen ‘Rare Motorcycle’

On 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4, Kris Foster is trying to adjust to her new life in Colombia with her fiancée, Jeymi Noguera. Things take a turn for the worst when she finds out she may have to fly back home to Alabama to tie up loose ends regarding her stolen “rare motorcycle.” Here are some details and an update on Jeymi’s father’s bike.

Kris Foster, ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4 | TLC

Kris may have to postpone their wedding because of her father’s stolen motorcycle

On the March 12 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Kris and Jeymi shop for furniture together for their new Colombian apartment. Kris shares that her mom informed her that she has been served to appear in court the following week. She was served a subpoena to appear in court to prosecute the man who stole her “rare motorcycle.”

With their wedding less than a week away, Jeymi was taken aback by this news and knew this would mean postponing their wedding. Kris tells the cameras that “many months” prior, a man broke into Kris’ garage and stole a motorcycle that was not only “rare” but held a sentimental value to Kris. The bike was a gift given by her father right before he died.

Kris losing her motorcycle was not only devastating emotionally but also financially. “I planned on selling my rare bike to have that money to further our future together here in Colombia,” she said. “That’s $50,000 that I lost from that I was gonna have here,” Kris says. “So I can’t just let this man walk free.”

This is the first time Jeymi has heard about this motorcycle or its theft. Kris told her fiancée, “It was really, really hard to have it taken from me. I can’t not put this man in jail for what he did,” Kris told her. Jeymi understands that if she must return to appear in court, they will have to postpone their wedding, but is clearly disappointed.

Details about Kris’ stolen motorcycle

A $50,000 motorcycle does sound rare. Kris posted her father’s motorcycle on her Instagram account in January 2021. She wrote in the caption, “Why can’t Haleyville Police do their jobs!!! Why has my bike been in a impound lot for two months cause y’all forgot to tell me it was found??? Why am I responsible for paying for two months of fees ??? I can’t afford that and now I feel like I’m being robbed of it all over again?!!!???!!? WHY???? I’m heartbroken!!!!!”

Starcasm dug into the type of motorcycle it was and determined it was a Harley-Davidson Fat Boy. The outlet showed that Kris had edited the caption that had previously named the thief as a man by the name of Zane Crutcher.

Crutcher has been arrested in several counties in Alabama, including Kris’ hometown, Haleyville. However, there are no records of whether or not Crutcher was convicted for the alleged theft of Kris’ bike.

Jeymi worries Kris has cold feet

In the preview for the March 19 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Jeymi confides in her friends about her concerns about her fiancée. She worries that Kris has cold feet and is using the motorcycle as an excuse to run off. This wouldn’t be the first time, according to Jeymi.

Kris and Jeymi, ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ | TLC

“Kris, she suggested that we change the wedding date. Because our wedding is on the 21st and she has to leave on the 20th,” she explained. Jeymi’s friends aren’t buying Kris’ story. “No, this is weird,” they tell her. “She has disappeared before,” Jeymi tells them. “So who says she won’t do it again now?”

It seems that Kris may have to return to Alabama for the court date and in doing so will have to postpone her wedding to Jeymi. Will they be able to get their relationship back on track?

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 airs Sundays at 8 pm ET on TLC.