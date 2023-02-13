‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4: 3 Biggest Red Flags in Kris and Jeymi’s Relationship

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 couple Kris Foster and Jeymi Noguera hope to put their past behind them and get married. There are some major red flags in their relationship; here are the top three red flags in Kris and Jeymi’s relationship so far.

Kris and Jeymi, ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ | TLC

Jeymi and Kris will get married nine days after meeting

Of course, one of the obvious red flags is that Kris and Jeymi haven’t met yet and have already started planning a wedding. Kris is leaving behind her mom, her 23-year-old son, and her 18-year-old daughter in Haleyville, Alabama. She’s already sold all her belongings and is taking a one-way flight to Colombia to be with Jeymi.

However, their entire relationship has been online so far, and once Kris moves to Colombia, she will meet Jeymi for the first time. Upon meeting, they will have nine days to see if they have physical chemistry before saying, “I do.”

Jeymi was caught cheating

Possibly one of the biggest red flags so far in Kris and Jeymi’s relationship is trust. In the premiere episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4, Kris revealed that six months prior, she found out Jeymi had another online relationship with a woman from Texas.

Jeymi, ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4 | TLC

“I received a message from this other woman. She found me on social media. She told me that Jeymi was using me for money. When Jeymi was sick with COVID, I did help pay her bills. When I confronted her about it, Jeymi denied it,” Kris said.

According to the other woman, Jeymi was using Kris for money to pay her bills. “This other woman informed me that Jeymi had been working the entire time she told me she was at home sick with COVID,” Kris said.

However, Kris is taking partial responsibility for Jeymi’s cheating. “I understand why Jeymi started talking to this other woman. I hurt her by ghosting her. So she hurt me,” she revealed. Jeymi said she cut all ties with the woman in Texas and is ready for her future with Kris.

Kris worries Jeymi is using her for money

The woman in Texas warned Kris about Jeymi’s intentions. And Kris is ignoring a major red flag by overlooking the lie Jeymi was caught in.

And Kris’ mom, Mona, has her concerns as well. “I just hope its everything that you hope it’s gonna be. It is a mother’s worry that this is a big master plan. And once everybody’s gone, and you’ve given her all the money you’ve got and she’s gonna say, ‘See ya,'” Mona told Kris.

Kris believes it’s a “fair concern” that Jeymi is scamming her but isn’t willing to give up on her that quickly.

In the trailer for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4, Kris and Jeymi’s relationship takes a turn for the worst. In one clip, Kris storms off while Jeymi calls her crazy. Perhaps they won’t make it nine days to the alter after all.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 airs Sundays at 8 pm ET on TLC.