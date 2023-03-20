‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Fans Urge Nicole To Leave Mahmoud in Egypt and Go Home

Mahmoud Sherbiny and his wife, Nicole Sherbiny, are trying their best to salvage their crumbling marriage on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4. Nicole moved to Egypt to mend their relationship, but watching her be so unhappy makes fans wonder if she shouldn’t just go home to California. Here’s why many viewers think that Nicole and Mahmoud are simply a bad match.

Mahmoud and Nicole, ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4 | TLC

Nicole is struggling to fulfill the role of a Muslim wife

38-year-old Nicole, who hails from Los Angeles, California, is struggling with her decision to move to Egypt to be with her husband, Mahmoud. Before marrying Mahmoud, she decided to convert to Islam for the sake of their future children. However, Nicole found the rules put on her as a Muslim wife in Egypt too restrictive and required more commitment than she thought. And after just two months, she left Mahmoud and returned to California.

She promised herself that she wouldn’t lose herself trying to be what Mahmoud wanted as a wife. Now back in Egypt, Nicole compromised by saying she would wear modest clothing but refused to wear a hijab or hair covering. This has been a constant point of contention within Nicole and Mahmoud’s relationship.

Why do many ’90 Day Fiancé’ fans think Nicole and Mahmoud shouldn’t be together

In the Match 19 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Nicole and Mahmoud’s relationship only continue to get worse. After fighting all night about the requirement for Nicole to wear a hijab, they went to Mahmoud’s uncle’s house, where he told her the same thing.

But Mahmoud and his family don’t know that Nicole is struggling with her faith and isn’t sure she wants to be Muslim anymore. She’s worried their marriage will be over if she tells him this.

One fan wrote in a Reddit discussion, “They shouldn’t be together because neither will budge. She made an impulsive decision that will haunt her for years. Who converts without any understanding of what you are committing to?”

Aside from their apparent cultural difference, many 90 Day Fiancé viewers are confused by why they continue trying to make their relationship work. One fan said, “They have no chemistry at all, this storytime confuses me a lot.”

Many ’90 Day Fiancé’ fans urge Nicole to leave Mahmoud and go home

For many 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way viewers, the relationship doesn’t make sense. And Nicole’s impulsive decision to convert to Islam is the reason why she’s being held to a different standard.

Another fan commented, “I think that it’s ridiculous to convert to a religion you know absolutely nothing about. It’s ridiculous to marry a very conservative Muslim when you are not conservative yourself. It’s ridiculous to move to a country where you don’t respect their customs.”

To many 90 Day Fiancé viewers, it’s evident that Nicole and Mahmoud’s relationship is a bad match. “She needs to go. She is miserable. It’s not a ding against Mahmoud or his culture; it’s just clearly not for her,” one fan commented.

Should Nicole cut her losses and move back to the United States? It will be interesting to see if this couple will be able to work through their differences or not.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 air Sundays at 8 pm EST on TLC.