‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Spoilers: Is Nicole Still With Mahmoud in Egypt in 2023?

Nicole is giving her marriage with Mahmoud one last chance by moving to Egypt on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4. However, she’s already feeling homesick, and after an argument with Mahmoud, she’s packing her bags to go back to California. Did Nicole work it out with Mahmoud and stay in Eygpt, or is she in California in 2023?

Nicole and Mahmoud, ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4 | TLC

Nicole and Mahmoud’s ’90 Day Fiancé’ journey

When 38-year-old Nicole’s life changed forever when she met 30-year-old Mahmoud during the last day of her spiritual tour of Egypt. She returned just weeks later and married Mahmoud in a traditional Muslim wedding ceremony without anyone back home know. For the sake of her potential future children with Mahmoud, she converted to Islam. But the reality of living as a Muslim wife in Egypt became too much for Nicole, and she ended up leaving the country after just two months.

After returning home, she wanted to give her marriage to Mahmoud one last chance. On 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4, Nicole gave up her life in California and moved to Egypt for a second time. She immediately realizes that her issues with Mahmoud haven’t been resolved since her last trip. After just a few days, Nicole feels trapped within the restrictions of living in a strict Muslim country and in the same house as many of Mahmoud’s family members.

Nicole packs up to leave Egypt on ’90 Day Fiancé’

On the March 12 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Nicole feels cornered by Mahmoud when he pressures her to dress more modestly and cover her hair to adhere to Muslim dress. After her last trip, Nicole promised herself she wouldn’t wear a head covering again since it made her feel like she had lost her identity.

Mahmoud realizes he cannot make Nicole happy in Egypt and tells her to return home. “Now you say you don’t want me anymore because I won’t wear the f***ing clothes you want? F*** you,” she tells him.

Nicole feels like Mahmoud won’t compromise his rules for her. But he believes he’s changed to be with her and try to make her comfortable. He’s starting to realize how important it is for Nicole to act as a devout Muslim by doing her prayers and wearing a hijab. Their significant incompatibilities tell them they can’t make each other happy.

Is Nicole still in Egypt in 2023?

So did Nicole return home to America? On March 4, Mahmoud posted a smiling selfie of him and Nicole on his Instagram. One fan asked, “Where in Egypt are you guys living??” Surprisingly, Nicole replied to the message from her Instagram account. “We live in Giza,” she wrote.

Based on the Instagram comments, it seems that this couple is still together. Nicole wrote on another of Mahmoud’s Instagram posts, “What a fun day we had and a nice breakfast too. We should go to that rooftop cafe again.” Based on Nicole’s interaction and their selfies, it seems they continued to work through their differences and make their marriage work.

However, fans must tune in to 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 to discover what happens to Nicole and Mahmoud’s relationship.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 air Sundays at 8 pm EST on TLC.