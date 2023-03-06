‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’: Nicole Breaking Societal Rules in Egypt Makes Mahmoud Uncomfortable

California native Nicole has moved to Egypt to be with her husband, Mahmoud, on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4, and she is not having the easiest time adjusting to her new life. She has been breaking many societal and social norms in Egypt, which is making her husband uncomfortable.

Nicole and Mahmoud, ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4 | TLC

Nicole and Mahmoud’s ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ journey

When 38-year-old Nicole went on a spiritual tour of Egypt. It was the last day of her trip when the trajectory of her life was changed forever after she met 30-year-old Mahmoud. After returning home to Los Angeles, California, she returned to Cairo, Egypt, to marry Mahmoud.

Before marriage, Nicole converted to Islam and agreed to live according to its rules to fit into Egyptian society. However, after just two months, Nicole couldn’t handle the lifestyle and went back home to the United States.

On 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4, Nicole sells her home in LA and moves to Mahmoud’s hometown in Egypt to be with him indefinitely. On Nicole’s first day back in Egypt, she is already having trouble adjusting to the more restricted lifestyle than she’s used to in the US.

Nicole goes into an all-male cafe

During the March 5 episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Mahmoud tries to help Nicole overcome her homesickness by taking her to explore his city. They pass by a cafe that is traditionally only for men. Nicole asks if they can go inside; eager to make Nicole happy, Mahmoud nervously agrees.

“There are some places in Egypt just for men. Especially when the area like where I am, all of the cafes are mostly for men. And if they seen a woman, like, why? [sic]‘ Mahmoud said.

Mahmoud felt very uncomfortable bringing his American wife to a traditionally all-male cafe as they were met with stares. He explains to Nicole that men speak differently around other men, which is why women are usually not allowed.

Nicole asks to meet Mahmoud’s friends

When Mahmoud reveals that traditionally, men can be more “free” around their friends, Nicole asks to meet her husband’s friends. “This would be weird, very weird,” Mahmoud told her.

Nicole is curious about who Mahmoud hangs out with and wants to meet his friends, but he doesn’t think it’s a good idea. “Part of my struggle in Egypt is I don’t have any friends, and I’ve never met any of his friends,” she said.

Mahmoud explained that meeting his friend’s wives goes against cultural norms. He told her that marital life is kept separate from their friendships. But Nicole continues to push the issue, and Mahmoud begrudgingly agrees to let Nicole meet his friends once. “It’s not going to be comfortable for anyone,” he explained to her.

After begging to meet his friends, he agrees, and they meet with four of his childhood friends. Mahmoud starts feeling relaxed during the visit, but then it’s Nicole who is feeling uncomfortable. She now realizes that when her husband says going outside societal norms can make for awkward situations, she will believe him.

Will Nicole be able to find her place in Egypt, or will she go home again? Audiences must continue watching 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way to find out how their marriage ends.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 air Sundays at 8 pm EST on TLC.