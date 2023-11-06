'90 Day Fiancé' couple Clayton and Anali fell in love on a language-learning app. But how will she react when she sees his living situation?

Meet the latest addition to the 90 Day Fiancé family. Clayton is a 30-year-old cyber security analyst and avid gamer from Kentucky who has found love with Anali, a 26-year-old from Peru. They met a few years ago on a language-learning app, and now she’s moving from South America to the U.S. to be with him. But how will she react when she sees his place, which he shares with his multiple pets and his mom?

‘90 Day Fiancé’ cast member Clayton is a dedicated gamer

Clayton lives a lot of his life online. Not only does he work from home, but one of his major hobbies is playing video games – one in particular. The 90 Day Fiancé cast member admitted that he’s spent at least 20,000 hours playing his favorite game since he discovered it as a teen.

“Video games have always been a part of my life,” he said. He even met his best friend Cameron while playing, though they’ve never met in real life.

What game has Clayton so obsessed? He didn’t name it in the episode, but sleuths on Reddit identified it as RuneScape.

Clayton’s mom lives in his closet

Aside from playing video games, Clayton’s other passion is his pets. He has two adorable guinea pigs and two Chihuahuas. But those aren’t his only roommates. He also shares his one-bedroom apartment with his mom, Violet.

“My mom lives in a walk-in closet attached to the living room,” he explained in the Nov. 5 episode of 90 Day Fiancé.

Violet moved in with her son three years ago while she was saving money to get her own place. But what was supposed to be a temporary arrangement has turned permanent, with Clayton’s mom saying she’s happy with her closet bedroom setup. However, his patience with the arrangement is wearing thin.

“It’s not easy living with my mom. There’s not a lot of space,” he said. One particular issue is his mom’s hoarding tendency, which has led to stacks of boxes and other items scattered about the apartment.

Will there be enough space for Anali in Clayton’s apartment?

With Anali’s arrival in Kentucky fast approaching, Clayton is desperate to get his apartment ready for her. To make some space, he convinced Violet to move some of her things to her storage locker. But the unit is already filled nearly to capacity. Meanwhile, Anali is worried about how she’ll fit into Clayton’s life – literally.

“Will there be enough space for me when I get there?” she asked him.

Clayton knows that Anali has a limited tolerance for uncomfortable situations. He worries that if she’s not happy with the living arrangements, she might dump him and return to Peru. For this relationship to work, she and Violet will both need to be happy.

“If Annalee and my mom don’t get along, I honestly don’t know what I’m going to do,” he said.

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

