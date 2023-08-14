Jovi and Yara have had their ups and downs as a couple. But the pair, who star in the new spinoff '90 Day: The Last Resort,' appear to still be together in 2023.

Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya haven’t had the easiest road as a couple. The pair – who made their TLC debut in 90 Day Fiancé Season 8 – have faced long-distance romance, international moves, and the challenges of becoming young parents since they matched on a dating app in 2018.

Fans have followed Jovi and Yara’s journey on 90 Day Fiancé and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? At times, it has seemed like they might be headed for divorce. Now, with the couple set to appear on the new spinoff 90 Day: The Last Resort, here’s what we know about Jovi and Yara’s relationship status in 2023.

Jovi and Yara join the cast of ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’

90 Day: The Last Resort is TLC’s latest addition to the 90 Day universe. The show – which premieres August 14 – brings together 10 familiar faces from the popular reality series and its many spinoffs for a one-of-a-kind couples retreat. The on-the-rocks pairs will participate in group therapy, couples counseling, and other activities before finally deciding whether to stay together or call it quits for good.

In addition to Jovi and Yara, The Last Resort cast includes Kalani Faalata and Aseulu Pulaa; Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown; ‘Big’ Ed Brown and Liz Woods; and Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi.

Yara was considering a big move on ‘90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’

While Jovi and Yara’s relationship hasn’t been as tumultuous as some of the other Last Resort couples, they’ve faced their share of challenges. During 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7, Yara, who is originally from Ukraine, was wondering if it was time to leave New Orleans (where she moved to be with her husband) and return to Europe.

“I want this apartment to be closer to my family escaping from Ukraine, so I can help them,” Yara explained in an episode that aired in November 2022. She also wanted to be closer to her mother, who could help her care for her and Jovi’s daughter Mylah while he was traveling for work.

Ultimately, Yara and Jovi decided now was not the time for her to buy an apartment in Europe. But the issue isn’t entirely settled. At the Happily Ever After? Season 7 reunion, Yara made it clear she was still considering the purchase. She also said she might buy on her own as a way to give herself some security in case things didn’t work out with Jovi.

Are Jovi and Yara still together in 2023?

Jovi and Yara weren’t on the same page when it came to all their future plans when fans last saw them on Happily Ever After? That had some fans worried they could be headed for divorce. However, it appears that they are committed to working through their issues and building a life together.

Recent social media updates indicate that Jovi and Yara are still married. In a June 2023 Instagram post, Yara posed in a revealing black dress, which she said Jovi picked out.

“He said that I need to dress more sexy, and not like a grandmother,” she wrote. “Many men would be jealous if their woman dressed like this, I like that my husband is so confident, but to be honest, I like mom style more.”

Yara also shared photos of her and Jovi locking lips in late May, indicating they were still going strong. Meanwhile, Jovi took to Instagram in June to wish his wife a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my Queen!!!” he wrote. “I hope today is perfect, and continue getting everything you want in life!! Here’s to 29.”

90 Day: The Last Resort premieres Monday, August 14 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. Episodes will also stream on Max.

