TLC has revealed the final four cast members who will appear on the new 90 Day Fiancé spinoff 90 Day: The Last Resort. The show will bring together five former 90 Day couples whose relationships have reached a breaking point. They’ll come together for a unique couples retreat, where they’ll have to decide whether to stay together or break up.

Kalani and Asuelu, Molly and Kelly join the ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ cast

On July 27, TLC revealed two more couples who will appear on 90 Day: The Last Resort.

Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa may their TLC debut in 90 Day Fiancé Season 6. Kalani met Asuelu while on vacation in his home country of Samoa. When she got pregnant, they began the process of bringing him to the U.S. so they could be together as a family. But once he arrived in Utah, the couple faced challenges, including money worries and the stress of being parents to multiple young kids. In 2022, there were rumors that they’d split for good, but they appeared to reconcile around the holidays.

Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown will also appear on the 90 Day spinoff. Viewers first met them on the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 1. But not long after Kelly moved from New York to Georgia to be with his girlfriend, the couple started having serious problems. In early 2023, Molly’s representative confirmed to In Touch that they’d split up, in part because of his “odd aggressive behavior.”

Big Ed and Liz also set to appear in the ‘90 Day’ spinoff

Kalani and Aseulu and Molly and Kelly join three other previously announced 90 Day: The Last Resort couples. The show’s other cast members are “Big” Ed Brown and Liz Woods; Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi; and Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya.

Will these five couples be able to work through their challenges and heal old wounds? They’ll work with a team of professionals – Petey Silveira, Dr. Janie Lacy, and Dr. Jason Prendergast – who will help them explore issues with trust, intimacy, and more in group therapy, couples’ sessions, and even past-life regressions. At the end, they’ll have to decide whether to stay together or move on for good.

​​90 Day: The Last Resort premieres Monday, August 14 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

