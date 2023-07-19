Don’t mess with this mama bear. Sister Wives star Meri Brown recently shared a sweet snap of her and her child Leon Brown. When some people responded with rude comments about Leon, who is transgender, Meri quickly shut them down, making it clear that hateful remarks had no place on her social media.

Leon and Meri Brown reunite at Gwendlyn Brown’s wedding

Recently, the Brown family has been torn apart by conflict. Patriarch Kody Brown has split from three of his four wives in recent years, and those breakups weren’t exactly amicable. Meanwhile, several of the 18 Brown children also have strained relationships.

But many members of the family recently put their differences aside when they came together to celebrate Gwendlyn Brown and Beatriz Queiroz’s marriage on July 15. Gwen is the fourth child of Kody and his third wife, Christine Brown. Meri and Leon were in attendance, and the proud mom couldn’t have been more excited to spend more time with her child.

“Best part of today. That is all,” she captioned an Instagram post of the two together.

The ‘Sister Wives’ star won’t stand for people ‘bullying my kid’

Unfortunately, a few people responded to Meri’s heartfelt post with unpleasant comments. It appears the TLC star responded by deleting some comments or blocking people. That led to one person to claim they were being silenced.

“Sounds like only one opinion is allowed on here. Sad,” the commenter wrote.

Meri quickly shot back, explaining that she wasn’t going to allow hateful or ignorant comments on her social media.

“This isn’t an opinion platform,” she wrote. “This is my page to express about things and people I love. And when someone comes on here bashing and bullying MY kid, you can bet you’ll be kicked out. If I wouldn’t let you come in my home with that bullying, I won’t let you on my social media either.”

Leon has put space between themselves and the rest of the ‘Sister Wives’ family

‘Sister Wives’ Season 18 | TLC

While Leon’s mom is in their corner, not all members of the Brown family have been as accepting. Since they came out as trans in June 2022, they’ve had to put some distance between themselves and some of their relatives, their sister Gwen has said.

“Leon has given themselves space for their emotional health,” she shared in a Sister Wives reaction video posted to YouTube earlier in 2023.

“Leon has been, since childhood, kind of the odd one out in the family because they had no siblings from their mom,” Gwen explained later in the video.

Once Leon came out, that sense of not belonging only increased, in part because of the family’s

Mormon fundamentalist faith, which “traditionally hasn’t been kind to queer people,” she added.

“They’ve just been separating themselves from the situation and sticking to people that are more safe for them,” Gwen said. “It’s not that they are not fitting in. It’s that they have chosen to go to people who they can trust.”

In the Instagram post where they announced they were transgender, Leon also spoke about how difficult it was to grow up in a conservative environment where they couldn’t express their true identity.

“I remember the first time that I knew I wasn’t a girl,” they wrote. “I was pretty young & unfortunately I grew up in a context that was incredibly gendered & restrictive. So I continued to be socialized as a girl & later a woman. And here’s the thing, I’m finally ready to share my favorite self with the world. and that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic.”

