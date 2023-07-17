Gwendlyn Brown's wedding took place on July 15, and much of the family was in attendance, including Meri Brown, whose feud with Christine Brown is still a hot topic.

Sister Wives star, Meri Brown, might be feuding with Christine Brown, but it looks like Kody Brown’s former first and third wives were willing to put the drama aside for the sake of Gwendlyn Brown. Meri Brown attended Gwendlyn and Beatriz Queiroz’s wedding on July 15. Several important Brown family members are easy to spot in snapshots shared on social media. Others were noticeably absent from photos.

Meri Brown was on hand to see Gwendlyn Brown get married despite family feud

Meri might be on the outs with some of her famous family, but everyone set the drama aside to celebrate Gwendlyn and Beatriz. While Meri did not appear in a group shot shared by Mykelti Padron, she was, in fact, in attendance at Gwen and Beatriz’s wedding.

Meri shared a snap of herself with Leon Brown, her only child, at the reception on Instagram. Gwendlyn later reposted the photo in her Instagram stories. Meri may not have been in the larger group photo because of Mykelti. Christine and Kody’s second child has spoken out against Meri in several Patreon videos and scolded her for “cheating” on Kody. Leon was present in the family photo.

Janelle Brown, Kody’s estranged second wife, was also in attendance. Gabriel, Garrison, Hunter, and Logan Brown are also easy to spot in snapshots from the reception. The four brothers are Janelle’s sons with Kody. Ysabel Brown, Mykelti Padron, Aspyn Thompson, and Truely Brown, Gwendlyn’s siblings, were also at the reception.

Several Brown family members did not appear in the photos

While several key members of the Brown family were easily spotted in photos shared from the event, several members of the Sister Wives cast were noticeably absent from family photos. While Christine was on hand with her future husband, David Woolley, Kody Brown and his fourth and legal wife, Robyn Brown, were not captured in photographs.

Dayton, Ariella, Robyn, Kody, Solomon, Breanna, and Aurora Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Kody and Robyn’s five children, including Robyn’s three adult children from a prior marriage, did not appear, either. They weren’t the only ones who were either absent from the event or camera shy. Paedon Brown did not appear in a group shot with his siblings. Paedon and Gwendlyn have a strained relationship, with both siblings speaking poorly of each other on social media. Madison Brush, who currently lives in North Carolina, was not spotted either. She last updated her Instagram several days ago, so it’s possible she was actually in Flagstaff for the event.

We’ll keep our eyes peeled for a larger photo dump. Season 18 of Sister Wives is set to premiere on Aug. 20. The breakdown of Kody’s marriages to Meri Brown and Janelle Brown appear to be major storylines. Fans hoping to see Meri and Christine Brown reconcile now that they aren’t competing for the same man are likely going to be disappointed