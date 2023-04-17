‘Sister Wives’ Feud Rumors Reignite After Meri Brown Doesn’t ‘Like’ Christine Brown’s Engagement Photos, Posts About ‘Boundaries’ Instead

Rumors of a feud between Sister Wives stars Christine Brown and Meri Brown were reignited last week when Christine announced her engagement to David Woolley after a few months of dating. Christine’s fans quickly noticed that Meri didn’t “like” Christine’s announcement on Instagram. She wasn’t away from the social media platform entirely, though. Meri posted about boundaries instead, and fans are theorizing that the post is a dig at Christine.

Meri Brown posted about ‘boundaries’ as Christine updated her fans about her engagement

On Thursday, Apr. 13, Christine Brown announced she would be a Mrs. pretty soon. The reality TV star announced her engagement to David Woolley. Christine also spoke to People about her big news. While several members of the Brown family have commented on Christine’s big news, Meri Brown has not.

Christine Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Meri, Kody’s first wife, didn’t comment on Christine’s engagement, but she was active on Instagram on Thursday. Meri posted an Instagram Story. The post was an inspirational quote that talked about courage, imperfection, and boundaries.

Meri and Christine were both married to Kody Brown for close to three decades. Christine ended her spiritual marriage to Kody in November 2021. Meri announced the end of her union in January 2023.

Christine and Meri don’t follow each other on Instagram

While Christine and Meri spend a lot of time on Instagram individually, they don’t seem particularly interested in keeping up with each other. The former sister wives aren’t even following each other. From the looks of it, it’s been a long time since they’ve interacted with each other on social media.

Christine’s engagement news wasn’t “liked” by Meri on Instagram, likely because she isn’t following the woman she shared a husband with for decades. Christine hasn’t liked any of Meri’s recent posts for the same reason.

Are Meri Brown and Christine Brown actually feuding?

While Meri’s post about boundaries following Christine’s engagement news might seem passive-aggressive, it’s hardly the first time Meri’s posted about boundaries. Ill-timed as it was, it’s possible Meri’s post wasn’t connected to Christine or her big news at all. Still, are the former friends feuding?

The word feud might be too intense for what’s going on, but their relationship is certainly frosty. Meri and Christine do not appear to be on speaking terms, and it doesn’t look like that will change anytime soon. During the season 17 tell-all episodes of Sister Wives, Christine made it clear that she was not interested in maintaining a relationship with Meri.

In recent months, Christine’s daughter, Mykelti Padron, mirrored her mother’s feelings. During a Patreon Q&A, Mykelti announced that she doesn’t want Meri involved in her children’s lives. For her part, Meri hasn’t shown any interest in being involved with Mykelti or her growing family, either.

Robyn, Meri, Kody, Janelle, and Christine Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Whether Sister Wives season 18 will explore the dynamic between Meri and Christine remains to be seen. TLC has yet to announce a new season, but Christine and Kody’s son, Paedon Brown, insists season 18 is on the way.