Christine Brown’s 2 Engagements: How Her Courtships With David Woolley and Kody Brown Stack Up

Christine Brown will soon be a married woman. The former polygamist and Sister Wives star has announced her engagement to David Woolley, a man she has been canoodling with on social media in recent months. Fans of the mother of six are thrilled that she’s found happiness once again. Her relationship with David appears to be markedly different from how her relationship with Kody Brown ended. So, how exactly do Christine Brown’s two courtships stack up?

Christine Brown is engaged to David Woolley

Christine Brown has officially announced her engagement. In an announcement via People, Christine noted that she’s happier than she’s ever been. She told the publication, “I’ve never been in love like this before, and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it.”

Christine Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Christine didn’t share additional details about her planned nuptials. It will be Christine’s first legal marriage. David Woolley is a widow. There is more love in the air for the Brown family. Before David and Christine say, “I do,” another wedding is coming up. Gwendlyn Brown is planning to wed Beatriz Queiroz in the coming months. Gwendlyn is the daughter of Christine and Kody.

How long did Christine Brown and David Woolley date before announcing their engagement?

Christine Brown announced her new relationship to the public less than two months before her engagement announcement came down. However, Sister Wives fans suspect she might have been dating David for a bit before going public with the new romance.

‘Sister Wives’ Christine Brown and David Woolley | Instagram

Fans of the reality TV star took a deep dive into Christine and David’s social media profiles. Based on a couple of posts, the couple likely first got together sometime in November 2022. If that’s true, Christine and David have only dated for about four months before moving their romance forward. That’s a pretty short courtship, but not nearly as short as Christine and Kody’s courtship.

Christine and Kody Brown ended their decades-long partnership via a public statement in November 2021. The couple, who had struggled to remain emotionally connected in recent years, shared the news via Instagram shortly before season 16 of Sister Wives aired. Both season 16 and season 17, which wrapped in January 2023, followed the couple’s spiritual divorce process.

Before things went sour, Christine and Kody welcomed six children together. How long did they date before tying the knot, though? In the family’s memoir, Becoming Sister Wives, Christine recalled meeting Kody when he was the leader of a youth group in their polygamist church. They maintained a friendship, off and on, for a few years before things got romantic, though.

Christine revealed that she had long had a crush on Kody, but he showed no romantic interest in her until weeks before they wed. They dated and were engaged for just six weeks before they walked down the aisle. Christine noted that she was “uncomfortable” dating a married man, so they kept things short and sweet. They married in March 1994. Their first child together, Aspyn Thompson, was born almost exactly one year later.

Robyn, Meri, Kody, Janelle, and Christine Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

We do not yet know if Christine’s wedding will be filmed by TLC or how her romance will factor into future seasons of Sister Wives. TLC has yet to announce an official premiere date for season 18.