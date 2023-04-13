‘Sister Wives’ News: Christine Brown Engaged to David Woolley — All of the Details

After five months of dating, Sister Wives star Christine Brown is now engaged to David Woolley. Here’s everything we know about David’s “very romantic” proposal to Christine.

Christine and David’s relationship timeline

After nearly two years of being single following the end of her 26-year-long marriage to Kody Brown, Christine found love again. In February, the 50-year-old mom of six revealed that she was dating somebody exclusively.

On Valentine’s Day 2023, she finally announced the identity of her new man. She revealed she had been exclusively dating David since Dec. 10, 2022.

“He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this,” Christine gushed about David in the romantic Instagram post.

Christine and David went on a memorable trip to Moab, Utah, where they spent the day adventuring with her 12-year-old daughter Truely. Perhaps this is when David popped the question.

David and Christine are engaged

On Apr. 13, TLC announced the exciting news that Christine is engaged. “The most exciting news! # SisterWives’ Christine Brown is engaged to beau David Woolley. Congratulations to the happy couple,” TLC wrote in their official announcement.

Christine posted the same engagement photos to Instagram with the caption, “We’re engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day!” Check out the adorable pics below:

David expressed his love for Christine in his own Instagram post. “Everyday when I look at you I can’t believe I am the luckiest guy in the world because I have you. you are the most loving and caring person I have ever met. #soulmate #myqueen #engaged,” David wrote.

All of the details of David’s ‘very romantic’ proposal to Christine

Christine told People all about the engagement. The Sister Wives star revealed that David popped the question earlier this month in Utah.

“The world seems like a brighter place with him in it,” Christine told the outlet about her fiancé. “I’m so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives,” she said.

“David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful everyday,” she gushed about her fiancé. “I’ve never been in love like this before, and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it,” Christine said.

“I’m so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives,” she added. Hopefully, fans will be able to watch along on Sister Wives Season 18, set to premiere in September 2023.