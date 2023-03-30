‘Sister Wives’ News: Paedon Brown Worries Mom Christine Is ‘Moving Too Fast’ With Boyfriend David Woolley

Many Sister Wives fans have expressed concern that Christine Brown is moving too fast with her new boyfriend, David Woolley. Christine’s 24-year-old son, Paedon Brown, agrees with those concerned fans and believes his mom should take her relationship at a slower pace.

‘Sister Wives’ Christine Brown and David Woolley | Instagram

Christine Brown’s new boyfriend, David Woolley

Nearly two years after divorcing Kody Brown, 50-year-old Christine has moved on with someone new. According to their Facebook relationship status update, Christine started dating David, a 59-year-old father of eight children, on Dec. 10, 2022. But it wasn’t until Feb. 14 that Christine went public about her new man. In the romantic Valentine’s day post on Instagram, she gushed over David, calling him the “love of her life.”

“I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath,” Christine wrote in the sweet post. “He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this. #blessed #soulmate #feelinggood #lovemylife #partner.”

Since their relationship debut, the pair have been consistently posting adorable photos and videos of their new romance. Almost five months into their relationship, Christine and David have already confessed their love for each other. In one picture David posted to his Instagram, he showed off a sweet mirror message from Christine where she wrote, “I love you, my king” to him.

Paedon thinks his mom is moving too quickly with her new boyfriend

In a TikTok clip from one of Paedon’s live streams (via The Ashley’s Reality Roundup), he discusses Christine and David’s relationship. He says he believes his mom may be rushing into the relationship quickly and warned her about it.

“Last night [I told her], ‘Hey Mom, you’re going fast. I’m not telling you to slow down. I just want you to be aware that you’re rushing this. You were in– you’ve been in a bad relationship [with Kody] for years,'” Paedon said in the TikTok Live clip.

Christine Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

But even though some of the family thinks Christine is moving too quickly, Paedon acknowledges that his mom is an “adult” and can make life decisions on her own. “I’m just looking at this as her son… it’s completely up to her. She can move as fast as she wants. It’s her life. It’s completely up to her,” he said.

Paedon also told his mom that he’s not sure how close he will be with David, given the fact that they’re both kind of standoffish types of guys. But Paedon thinks David is “a completely wonderful guy.”

“I told her that I’ll probably never be really close with him, but that’s not a problem at all,” he said. “My mom was never close to her stepdad. And that’s OK… I’ll probably never be close with David. But that’s OK,” Paedon said.

Christine’s son has expressed how happy he is to see her so in love with David. “I’m very happy for her. I’m very happy that she’s happy. It’s absolutely amazing,” the Sister Wives star said.

Kody is allegedly upset with how quickly Christine moved on with David

In February, a source close to the Brown family told All About The Tea that Kody is upset with his ex-wife moving on so quickly. “Kody is fuming that Christine has brought her new man around the family so fast … especially his grandkids,” the source alleged.

On Christine’s Instagram, David was pictured holding Mykelti and Tony Padron’s twin boys, Archer and Ace. And he has been spending time with Christine and Kody’s 12-year-old daughter, Truely Brown, as they went offroading in Moab, Utah, in March.

After nearly 26 years of marriage to Kody, Christine has moved on after just a few years of being single. “Kody feels they’re moving too fast, and Christine is wet behind the ears when it comes to men,” the family insider told the outlet.

Kody also thinks that Christine is being used for her status by David. Which many Sister Wives fans find ironic, given the fact that Kody admitted that he married Christine for her status within the church as Apostolic United Brethren (AUB) “royalty.” During the One-on-One Sister Wives Season 17 reunion, Kody admitted that he married Christine to make himself look “cool” in the eyes of the church, but not for love.

While some Sister Wives fans are concerned about how quickly things are moving between Christine and David, most fans are happy to see Christine finally being loved and cherished. Sister Wives Season 18 is expected to return in September 2023.