‘Sister Wives’: Inside Rumors That Janelle Brown Doesn’t ‘Approve’ of Christine Brown’s Boyfriend David Woolley

Sister Wives fans love that Christine Brown has moved on from her marriage to Kody Brown with her new man David Woolley. However, there are rumors that not everyone is excited about Christine’s new romance. Let’s unpack the rumors and see if they are based in reality or not.

Janelle Brown allegedly doesn’t ‘approve’ of Christine Brown’s boyfriend, David Woolley

Christine and Janelle’s close friendship warmed the hearts of Sister Wives audiences. When Christine was going through her divorce from Kody, Janelle supported her. At the end of Sister Wives Season 17, Janelle even encouraged Christine to put herself out there and start dating again.

On Feb. 14, Christine revealed the identity of her boyfriend, David, on her Instagram in a special Valentine’s day post. Christine looks like she’s enjoying having a new boyfriend, and overwhelmingly, her followers are happy for her. The pair have been officially boyfriend and girlfriend since Dec. 10, 2022.

According to The Sun, a source alleges that Christine’s relationship has put a strain on her relationship with Janelle. The source claims that Christine is “distant’ from Janelle now. “There’s some distance between Janelle and Christine at the moment,” the source told the outlet.

Janelle Brown doesn’t follow Christine Brown’s boyfriend on Instagram

There is some truth to these rumors. Janelle and Christine spent a lot of time together after their split from their mutual ex-husband, Kody. According to their Instagram accounts, they have been spending time apart lately. The source claimed that Janelle feels “upset” with Christine, “spending all the time with him.” It’s because of this that “they’re not so close as they were before they started dating.”

The source close to the family says Janelle thinks Christine is rushing into her relationship with David. “Janelle doesn’t approve of her new relationship,” they said. “She thinks it’s too much too soon.” There may be truth to these allegations, as Janelle isn’t following Christine’s new boyfriend on Instagram. And he’s not following Janelle, either. However, Janelle did like Christine’s post announcing David.

While Janelle is more “old-fashioned” regarding relationships and doesn’t agree with Christine going public with David so quickly. Some relatives, including Janelle, are “having a hard time trusting him,” and some believe he’s “not in it for the right reasons,” the source concluded.

Kody Brown also allegedly doesn’t trust David Woolley’s intentions

Janelle isn’t the one who is having a hard time trusting David. Another source told The Sun that Kody is “fuming” over Christine’s new relationship. Christine’s ex-husband is convinced that David isn’t dating Christine for the right reasons. The source alleged that Kody believes David is only dating Christine for clout.

The source believes that Christine is trying to get a rise out of Kody by gushing over her new man on Instagram. The pair have been posting each other constantly since their relationship debut on Valentine’s Day. Christine calls David the love of her life and her “soulmate.” He’s also called her her soulmate, “my queen,” and “my love.”

“The whole ‘my king’ and ‘my queen’ thing is throwing shade at Kody,” the source claimed. They believe that since “Kody used to say he was the ‘king of the castle,’ It’s a huge diss.”

The source claims that the family thinks Christine and David’s relationship isn’t “real” and is only to get a reaction from Kody. “They think this is all Christine just getting a reaction from Kody,” the source claimed. “And they think it’s attention-seeking.”

Many clues suggest David will be featured on Sister Wives Season 18. However, fans will have to wait until later this year when it airs on TLC to find out for sure.