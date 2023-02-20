‘Sister Wives’ Sources Claim Kody Brown Is ‘Fuming’ Over Christine Brown’s New Boyfriend

Sister Wives star Christine Brown has moved on with her new boyfriend, David Woolley, and is living her romantic dream. Meanwhile, her ex-husband, Kody Brown, is allegedly “fuming.”

Christine Brown debuts her new boyfriend, David Woolley

The Sister Wives star finally shared the identity of her man with the world on February 14 in a romantic Valentine’s day post. Christine gushed over her boyfriend, David, calling him the love of her life.

“I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath,” Christine wrote in the sweet post. “He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this. #blessed #soulmate #feelinggood #lovemylife #partner.”

David also posted photos of Christine on his new public Instagram that seemed to have been made for Sister Wives fans. They’ve been spending a lot of time together and posting their adventures.

Kody Brown is allegedly ‘livid’ that Christine has moved on so quickly

A source close to the Brown family told All About The Tea about what Kody thinks about his ex-wife’s new man. “Kody is fuming that Christine has brought her new man around the family so fast … especially his grandkids.” In Christine’s Instagram post about David, there was a photo of the couple holding Mykelti and Tony Padron’s twin boys, Archer and Ace.

Kody and Christine were married in a plural marriage for 26 years, and so Christine began dating for the first time since then at the age of 50. He allegedly doesn’t believe that Christine knows how to date and the dangers it poses. “Kody feels they’re moving too fast, and Christine is wet behind the ears when it comes to men,” the family insider told the outlet.

Did Christine move on too quickly? Christine sold her home in Flagstaff, Arizona, in August 2021, which means she has been divorced from Kody for months. According to David and Christine’s new relationship status on Facebook, they’ve been “in a relationship” since December 10, 2022. Christine and Kody broke up around. This means that Christine was single for at least a year and a half before becoming official with David.

Kody believes that Christine’s new boyfriend is using her for money

According to the source, “Kody feels her new boyfriend might be using Christine for fame.” Christine’s new man, David Wooley, a 59-year-old father of eight children, whose main priority is being a good grandfather.

The family man also owns a construction company, David P Woolley Drywall Inc. Based on internet reviews, David’s drywall company is considered one of the best in Lehi, Utah. So far, David has a clean record and no indication of money troubles that would indicate that he needed or wanted the Sister Wives fame.

It would be ironic that Kody allegedly called out David for using Christine, as he admitted to doing just that on Sister Wives Season 17 ‘One-on-One’ reunion. He told the host he felt pressure to marry her because “She’s basically royalty in our church.”

“I look back, and it wasn’t fair for me to go, ‘Oh, this will make me cool in our church,’ you know,” Kody said. “So it was your ego?” the host asked him. “Oh, I was a polygamist. It’s all ego, baby,” he concluded.

Is Kody upset because David is visiting his grandchildren more than him? It seems as though David will be filmed for some TLC programming because there were cameras and crew in the background of Christine’s photos. So whether David will be on Sister Wives Season 18 or the spinoff Christine and Janelle have been rumored to be filming remains to be seen.