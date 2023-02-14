‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Reveals Boyfriend in Adorable Valentine’s Day Post — ‘I Finally Found the Love of My Life’

Sister Wives star Christine Brown finally reveals the identity of her new boyfriend, David Woolley, along with some adorable couple photos. Check out Christine’s heartfelt Valentine’s day tribute to her new man.

Christine announced she’s dating again after her divorce from Kody

Back in November 2021, Christine announced she was divorced from Kody Brown. After a 26-year-long marriage, Christine decided to leave after years of unhappiness in a loveless marriage. Soon after Christine left Kody, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown followed suit, leaving him with one legal and spiritual wife, Robyn Brown.

On February 2, 50-year-old Christing happily announced that she was “dating somebody exclusively” in her Instagram Stories. “He is wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for,” the Sister Wives star gushed about her new beau.

Christine said her boyfriend met her youngest daughter, Truely Grace Brown, and said he was “incredible” with her. “He’s absolutely a dream come true,” she mused. The Sister Wives star looked ecstatic about her new romance, and fans couldn’t be happier for her.

Christine didn’t share her boyfriend’s identity with her eager followers but promised to provide more information later. “I’m so excited to show you guys pictures and everything in a little bit. Right now, I’m just keeping him to myself, though. And I will let you guys know a little bit more information later,” she said.

Christine Brown shows off her new boyfriend in Valentine’s day post

Finally, Christine shared her man with the world. On February 14, Christine posted a special Valentine’s Day tribute to her new boyfriend, David Woolley. Christine posted a series of adorable photos of herself with David in the sweet Instagram post.

“I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath,” she wrote. “He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this. #blessed #soulmate #feelinggood #lovemylife #partner.”

Who is Christine Brown’s boyfriend, David Woolley?

So who is Christine’s new boyfriend? David Woolley is a 59-year-old father of eight children. He owns his own drywall company in Utah called David P Woolley Drywall Inc, considered one of the best in Lehi, Utah.

Through his public Facebook account, David currently resides in Lehi but is originally from San Diego, California. He’s a devoted father and grandfather, which is one of the aspects Christine loves about him.

He also posts about his love of Disney on his social media and has many photos of himself and his family at Disney Land. Could he be any more perfect for Christine?

Sister Wives fans are so excited that Christine finally found the romance, intimacy, and love that she has been withheld from her for decades. Hopefully, fans will find out more about David in Sister Wives Season 18. Happy Valentine’s day to the new love birds!