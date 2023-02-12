‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Enjoys ‘Grandma Life’ Meeting Granddaughter Josephine for the First Time — ‘Life Is Good’

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown meets her newest grandbaby, Josephine Brush, for the first time. With her children all adults now, Janelle is enjoying quality “grandma time.” See the adorable pic here!

Janelle Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Josephine Brush is born

Janelle’s oldest daughter, 27-year-old Madison ‘Maddie’ Brush, and her husband, Caleb Brush, recently announced the arrival of their third child, Josephine Lee Brush. The couple shared a sweet photo of Josephine in the Instagram post. According to the post, Josephine was born on February 10th and weighed 8 lbs and 9 oz.

Maddie and Caleb are also parents of 5-year-old Axel James Brush and 3-year-old Evangalynn Kodi Brush. The pair married on Sister Wives in 2016. The couple currently lives in North Carolina, where Janelle visits them often.

Janelle Brown holds granddaughter Josephine in an Instagram picture

On February 12, Janelle posted an adorable snap of her holding her newest grandchild, Josephine, on her Instagram. The mom of six now has three grandchildren. The 53-year-old Sister Wives star is all smiles as she holds her granddaughter in a hospital chair.

Janelle gushed about her new granddaughter in the caption. “Meeting Joey (Josephine). I love the grandma life! Saw the baby and then headed back home to hang out with Axel and Evie. Life is good,” she wrote.

How many grandchildren do the Browns have?

Kody Brown currently has six grandchildren. He shares three grandchildren with his estranged wife, Janelle Brown, with Maddie and Caleb’s children.

Kody also shares three grandchildren with his ex-wife Christine Brown. Their daughter, 26-year-old Mykelti Padron, and her husband, Tony Padron, have three children now.

Their daughter, Avalon Asa Padron, born April 5, 2021, is currently one year old. The couple welcomed twin boys, Archer Banks Padron and Ace McCord Padron, on November 17, 2022.

So far, all of the Brown grandchildren’s births have been documented on Sister Wives. It remains to be seen whether the cameras were there for Josephine’s birth. Sister Wives fans will have to tune into season 18 to find out.