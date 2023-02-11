‘Sister Wives’: Madison Brush Welcomes Third Child, Get All the Details

The news out of the Brown family just isn’t slowing down. Most of it has been dramatic, so it’s nice to get a little break with some good news. Earlier this week, fans got that break with an announcement from Christine Brown about her relationship status. Now, even more good news is coming from the famous TLC family. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown has something to celebrate. The reality TV star has become a grandma again! Janelle and Kody Brown’s eldest daughter, Madison Brush, has officially welcomed her third child into the world. The new addition is Maddie and Caleb Brush’s second daughter.

Madison and Caleb Brush announce the birth of their third child

The Brush family is officially a family of five. The former Sister Wives star announced the arrival of her third child via Instagram. According to a post, which offers the first look at the couple’s newest child, Josephine Lee Brush was born on Feb. 10. She weighed 8lbs and 9oz.

Madison Brush and Caleb Brush | TLC/YouTube

Madison announced her pregnancy in July 2022. Since that announcement, she has consistently posted social media updates, taking fans along on her pregnancy journey. Several fans pointed out that it felt like she had been pregnant “forever.”

Madison and her husband, Caleb Brush, married in 2016. The couple currently live in North Carolina. They are opting not to explore polygamy as an option for them. It is unclear if Janelle Brown, Madison’s mother, was on hand for the birth.

While Maddie was happy to share updates with fans via social media, she informed followers that the birth of her third child would not be filmed by TLC. The arrival of Axel was featured on Sister Wives.

How many grandchildren do the Browns have?

While Kody Brown is now officially a grandfather to six children, his estranged second wife, Janelle Brown, and his third ex-wife, Christine Brown, are grandmothers to three children, respectively. Madison made Janelle and Kody grandparents first when she welcomed her son, Axel, into the world in 2017. Maddie’s second child, Evangalynn, was born in 2019.

In 2021, the birth of Mykelti and Tony Padron’s first child, Avalon, made Christine Brown a grandmother for the first time. The couple became parents for a second time in November 2022 when their twins, Archer and Ace, were born.

Currently, Madison and Mykelti are the only two Brown kids who have become parents. Aspyn Thompson and Logan Brown are both married but have not yet announced any pregnancies. Several other Brown family members have serious romantic partners, so more grandchildren are all but guaranteed.