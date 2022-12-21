Ryan Gosling Reportedly Dated a Controversial Director Before Settling Down With Eva Mendes

Ryan Gosling has been with Eva Mendes for over a decade. But before he settled down with Mendes, the actor dated a controversial director — who, oddly enough, spent years with Mendes’ ex. Here’s a look at Gosling and Mendes’ past celebrity relationships and how they intersect.

Ryan Gosling reportedly dated Olivia Wilde before Eva Mendes

Actors (L-R) Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling attend “The Place Beyond The Pines” premiere during the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 7, 2012 in Toronto, Canada. | Sonia Recchia/Getty Images

Gosling’s list of exes includes several Hollywood stars. He’s rumored to have dated Kat Dennings, Christina Hendricks, and Sandra Bullock. And he was with his The Notebook co-star Rachel McAdams for nearly four years.

But just before he started dating Mendes, Gosling was reportedly dating Olivia Wilde. According to HuffPost (via The Things), the Don’t Worry Darling director and the La La Land star were seen getting close at a 2011 Oscars after-party. And just a few days later, they were spotted on a possible date at a Cincinnati aquarium.

Gosling or Wilde never confirmed their romance, but that’s probably because it never took off. In the summer of 2011, just a couple of months after his aquarium date with Wilde, Gosling met Mendes on the set of their film, The Place Beyond the Pines. And the two have been together ever since.

Eva Mendes was rumored to have dated Jason Sudeikis before he met Olivia Wilde

Mendes doesn’t have a long list of actors in her dating history. But she was rumored to have briefly romanced Saturday Night Live and Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis.

In 2011, Mendes had just broken up with her boyfriend of nine years, Peruvian director George Augusto. She was spotted getting close to Sudeikis, but never confirmed a relationship. And just months later, she met Gosling on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines.

Behind the scenes and on screen of 'The Place Beyond the Pines' (2012) with Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes https://t.co/Wnu0Vlh28S pic.twitter.com/eOXKcVxe9q — IMDb (@IMDb) May 19, 2020

The same year, while Gosling and Mendes explored their romance, Sudeikis and Wilde also started dating. Sudeikis and Wilde got engaged in 2013, and eventually had two children together. The couple split in 2020.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have been together since 2011

Gosling and Mendes grew close while working on their 2011 film, The Place Beyond the Pines. They’ve since had two children, 7-year-old Esmerelda and 6-year-old Amada.

Over the years, Gosling and Mendes have kept most of their personal details private. And while the couple hasn’t confirmed that they are married, Mendes did refer to Gosling as her spouse in a November 2022 interview with Today Australia.

Did Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling tie the knot? ?



In a recent interview with Channel Nine's 'Today', the actress used the word "husband" in response to a question. pic.twitter.com/fptffXOadX — Etalk (@etalkCTV) November 21, 2022

“I’m loving it here,” Mendes said when asked about how she enjoyed her time in Australia. “My husband Ryan is here… and our children are here, we’re having the best time.”

Mendes’ comment came just a few days after the Training Day star shared a photo of her “de Gosling” wrist tattoo on Instagram. When asked about the tattoo and why she referred to Gosling as her husband, Mendes teased that they may have been married for quite some time.

“Who says we weren’t already [married]?” Mendes said on the Kyle and Jackie O Show. “I like to keep it all mysterious. I’m a very mysterious woman.’

“I do have a tattoo,” she added. “It’s just a press on…no, it’s not a press on. But I got it years ago. I posted a picture and I’ve gotten a lot of funny questions.”