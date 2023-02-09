‘Sister Wives’ Season 18: Inside the Rumors That Kody Brown Is Courting a Foreign Wife

Sister Wives Season 18 will be unlike any previous seasons of the TLC series because Kody Brown is a monogamist now after three of his wives have left him. Will Kody find a new wife now that the show’s whole premise is threatened? Here’s a look inside the rumors that Kody and Robyn Brown are looking for a new wife and what this means for the show.

Kody Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Sources claim Kody Brown will start courting a new potential wife in season 18

Season 17 ended in a way no Sister Wives fans could have imagined. After Christine Brown divorced Kody, Janelle Brown separated from him, and Meri Brown revealed their marriage was over. With the show’s entire premise treated, what will happen to Sister Wives in season 18?

Sister Wives expert Pauline Bithell, co-host of the Tender Loving Care…? podcast with Kate Chindlund, told The U.S. Sun some inside information about the show. Bithell allegedly has multiple TLC production sources who give her the inside scoop.

According to Bithell, in Sister Wives Season 18, Kody frantically searched for a new wife and tried to regain his identity as a polygamist. The source claims that Kody and Robyn are “actively” looking for a new wife. They allegedly have already started the courting process with one new wife for around three months, since December.

The relationship began through an international dating website as Kody and Robyn wanted someone “fresh” and not involved in the polygamous lifestyle in America. The woman’s identity hasn’t been disclosed. However, Bithell claims that Kody’s potential new wife is in her 20s and is from a South American country.

Rumors claim the potential new wife dumped Kody

According to the source, Kody and Robyn met the new wife at a resort in Mexico, which sounds very similar to Merrifield’s experience on Seeking Sister Wife. However, unlike the Merrifields, Kody allegedly kept by his rules of “no intimacy before marriage.” So Kody’s alleged rendevous with the new woman was PDA-free.

After arriving in Mexico, the source said that the woman felt “uncomfortable” with the couple and left the resort and stopped filming. “My source tells me that this woman wanted zero to do with Kody and Robyn,” Bithell alleged. They didn’t like Kody and Robyn’s “energy.”

The source claimed that Kody being dumped by the woman made him feel “absolutely humiliated,” and he didn’t want the storyline to air. After being dumped by three wives, Kody was devastated by the potential wife leaving him too.

Is Kody still a polygamist?

On Sister Wives Season 17 One-on-One reunion, Kody mentioned feeling confused by his new life as a monogamous, which has led him to rethink his religious beliefs. During the reunion, Robyn admitted she was nervous about Kody wanting to seek out another wife, but doubted it would happen.

The Sister Wives source claimed that Kody seeking out a younger wife only to get dumped bruised his ego. “I really think it probably comes from desperation with Kody because he’s in a situation where his entire life has been turned upside down, and he’s trying to rebuild. He still believes in polygamy,” Bithell told the outlet.

It’s difficult to say whether or not these rumors are true. Christine and Kody’s daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, claimed on her Patreon account that her dad isn’t a polygamist and is happier. She believes he will not get another wife simply because he’s exhausted from the toll polygamy took on him.

Either way, Sister Wives Season 18 will be documenting a whole new family. We’re hoping that if Kody does get dumped by a younger woman, the footage will make it to TLC.