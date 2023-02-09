Rewatching ‘Sister Wives’? Here’s Where To Watch All 17 Seasons

Some Sister Wives fans are rewatching the TLC series from the beginning to find out where plural marriage went wrong for the family. Here’s how and where to watch all 17 seasons of Sister Wives so you can also begin your rewatch journey.

Christine Brown, Kody Brown, Robyn Brown, Meri Brown, and Janelle Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

‘Sister Wives’ fans are rewatching the series from the beginning

There has been a resurgence of viewers tuning in to watch Sister Wives after the shocking season 17 finale. It revealed that polygamist Kody Brown’s marriages to Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Meri Brown have all ended. Kody is now monogamous, married to his remaining wife, Robyn Brown.

In preparation for the upcoming season 18, Sister Wives fans are diving into the vaults to determine where polygamy went wrong for the Browns. In doing so, they’ve noticed when each marriage went sour and the problems leading up to their inevitable end. With the show being on the air since 2010, there is 13 years’ worth of lore to catch up on.

How to watch all 17 ‘Sister Wives’ seasons

Sister Wives fans interested in doing a rewatch can find all 18 seasons of the TLC series on discovery+. For $4.99 a month for the basic plan, fans can watch all 200+ episodes of the Browns throughout the years. And often, discovery+ also gives fans early access to the new Sister Wives episodes.

Robyn, Meri, Kody, Christine, and Janelle Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

When will ‘Sister Wives’ Season 18 air?

The Sister Wives cast is currently filming for season 18. On November 16, Christine confirmed this by posting a behind-the-scenes pic of her filming from her new home in Murray, Utah. The Sister Wives star has posted a few updates on Instagram and TikTok accounts. Fans are eager to see how the new season will work with Kody only having one wife.

There’s no telling when Sister Wives Season 18 will air. Typically, the gaps between seasons can range from a year to a few months. Between seasons 16 and 17, there was an eight-month gap. Using this logic, Sister Wives Season 18 won’t air until fall 2023. And often, TLC only gives the audience a few weeks’ notices before the season starts.

As Sister Wives, fans have begun rewatching the show, and the forgotten details of old episodes have been brought back into focus. With the benefit of hindsight, Sister Wives fans can see exactly what went wrong with the Browns family.