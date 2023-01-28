‘Sister Wives’: All of the Family Secrets Gwendlyn Brown Revealed After Season 17

Christine Brown and Kody Brown’s 21-year-old daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, has been sharing her experience living as the subject of TLC’s Sister Wives. And the 21-year-old reality TV star isn’t holding back any opinions about her family. Here are all of the family secrets that Gwendlyn revealed since Sister Wives Season 17 ended.

Gwendlyn Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Everything Gwendlyn revealed about Robyn

Gwendlyn has been spilling major tea about her family on her Patreon account. She shared some especially interesting tidbits of information regarding her father’s only wife, Robyn Brown. While some Sister Wives fans thought Robyn’s behavior in season 17 was terrible, Gwendlyn said she is way “worse” in person.

Robyn Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

According to Gwendlyn, when she came out as bisexual to the entire family, Robyn was disappointed that she didn’t “save it for the cameras.” This is just one of many reasons that they don’t get along.

It’s safe to say that Gwendlyn isn’t close with Robyn, as she’s mentioned a few times on her Patreon. Gwendlyn admitted to thinking that Robyn’s drawing she had made of Kody and her kids for their adoption was “weird”. And that Robyn being the favorite wife caused her dad to have a better relationship with them than the rest of the kids.

Gwendlyn confirmed Robyn’s job is still running the family business, My Sister Wife’s Closet, but claimed that her daughters do most of the work. She said that her mom, Christine, made her wear the designs to school when she was younger. But she thinks the styles look tacky and that the jewelry is overpriced.

Gwendlyn claims Robyn is overly-protective of her kids

Confirming many fans’ suspicions, Gwendlyn said that Robyn was behind the family’s move to Flagstaff, Arizona. When Dayton was accepted to the university there, Robyn convinced Kody to move the family because she wanted to be close to him.

Dayton, Ariella, Robyn, Kody, Solomon, Breanna, and Aurora Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Another confirmation from Gwendlyn was about Robyn’s older children’s living situation. She said Dayton, Aurora, and Breanna are all still living at home and that Dayton is living in the RV outside Robyn’s house.

Gwendlyn thinks that Robyn is overprotective of her kids. During Ysabel Brown’s birthday/graduation party, she said Robyn was nervous about her 10-year-old son, Solomon Brown, being left alone with her. She felt like Robyn didn’t trust the other wives’ children alone with her kids.

While she’s not as close to them as she was before, she recognizes them as her siblings despite her relationship with Robyn. She also revealed that Robyn’s older children are not interested in pursuing polygamy.

Gwendlyn talks about the allegations against Meri

After her brother, Paedon Brown insinuated that their stepmom, Meri Brown, was abusive, Gwendlyn said that there were moments where she was “violent” but that she never was physically abusive to her.

Meri Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

There was a moment when Gwendlyn remembered Meri getting “physical” with her sister, Mykelti Padron. She claims that there are more “abusive” people in the family, such as her brother, Paedon, and her father. Despite this, she and Mykelti said they believe Meri deserves a second chance.

Gwendlyn also revealed that she’s engaged to her partner, Beatriz Queiroz. She’s planning her wedding now, but since she has bad blood with some of her siblings and parents, she won’t invite all of her family members. Although, she didn’t specify who would be on the list.

Gwen talks about the strained relationship with her father, Kody

Kody’s 21-year-old daughter admitted her relationship with her dad isn’t the best, but she’s willing to work on it. Their differing political views have caused their relationship to get even worse. She recounted a time when she and her father argued about Andrew Jackson, which ended with her in tears.

During Sister Wives Season 17, Kody accused Christine of turning their children against him. However, Gwendlyn said it was actually the kids turning Christine against Kody. It made her think less of her mom that she continued to stay in such a toxic marriage.

The Sister Wives star claims that Kody doesn’t actively reach out to his kids, but she noticed he’s putting in an effort to do it more. Gwendlyn thinks Kody is angrier now because as his children turn into adults, he can’t control them like they could in the past.

The 21-year-old Sister Wives star said that her father, Kody, didn’t call her for her birthday, but he did on her 20th birthday. She believes that the backlash from Sister Wives is causing her father to double down on his choices and has caused their relationship to be even worse.

However, Gwendlyn did say that Kody is generous when it comes to helping his children financially. She said he gave her and Ysabel $8,000 to put toward their college and sends money to her when she needs it.

Gwendlyn hints about what will happen in ‘Sister Wives’ Season 18

So what will happen in Sister Wives Season 18? Gwendlyn gave some hints. She revealed that there are some issues between Christine and Kody regarding visitation for their 12-year-old daughter, Truely Brown. Gwendlyn claims that Christine is upset that Kody and Robyn haven’t made room for her yet in their house, as he promised he would.

Christine Brown, Kody Brown, Robyn Brown, Meri Brown, and Janelle Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

As for if there will be another sister wife, Gwendlyn thinks polygamy made her dad tired, which is why he’s happier now in a monogamous marriage with Robyn. It’s for this reason that she believes her dad isn’t seeking another wife right now and likely won’t in the future.

She also confirmed that none of the storylines on Sister Wives are fake and that all of the drama happening is completely accurate. Bring on Sister Wives Season 18.