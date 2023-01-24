5 Times the ‘Sister Wives’ Stars Embodied Their Astrological Signs

The Brown family comprises five very different personalities, which makes Sister Wives so fascinating to watch. Of course, conflict arises when a fiery Aries, a loyal Taurus, two stubborn Capricorns, and a flirty Libra try to live in plural marriage together. Let’s look at the times the Sister Wives stars embodied their astrological sign.

Christine Brown, Kody Brown, Robyn Brown, Meri Brown, and Janelle Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Kody Brown — Capricorn

Kody Brown, born January 17, is a Capricorn, an Earth sign represented by the sea goat. Ruled by Saturn, Capricorn men are known for being incredibly career-driven, hardworking, determined, and ambitious. However, Capricorns can sometimes be labeled selfish when they seek materialistic rewards for all their hard work.

Robyn, Meri, Kody, Christine, and Janelle Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

One moment on Sister Wives that Kody embodied his zodiac sign when he refers to his sports car as his “fifth wife.” Despite having four wives and 18 children to take care of, Kody has had many different sports cars throughout the Sister Wives Seasons. Kody’s materialistic side is proof of his Capricorn nature.

Meri Brown — Capricorn

Another Capricorn is Meri Brown, born one day before Kody on January 16. As Earth signs with the ruling planet being Saturn, Capricorns crave security. Capricorn women are known for being very family-oriented and love to have their own traditions. Also, Capricorns are known for being creative and are often seen doing DIY projects.

One of the most Capricorn things about Meri is her way of combining tradition, crafts, and family in her pajama fashion show she puts on every Christmas. Meri loves to sew and has made a tradition of sewing pajamas for her and her sister wives’ children.

Janelle Brown — Taurus

Janelle Brown, born May 6, is a Taurus. This Earth sign is symbolized by the bull and ruled by Venus, making Taurus women deeply loving, reliable, attentive, patient, and loyal. They are steadfast in relationships, but if pushed too far by someone, they will lose respect and shut down their emotions.

Janelle Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

One thing about Taurus is that they are the “animal lovers” of the zodiac and often prefer the company of animals to humans. One time Janelle acted just like a Taurus was when she told Kody pushed her too far; she lost respect for him.

Amid their arguments, Kody gave her an ultimatum: the two dogs or him. Without hesitation, Janelle chooses her dogs over Kody. “Yeah, dude, I’m sorry. You’re here one day in four, maybe three, and I’ll choose the dogs,” she told the cameras.

Christine Brown — Aries

Kody’s third wife (now ex-wife), Christine Brown, born April 18, is an Aries. This zodiac sign is represented by the ram since Aries are known to be courageous and slightly wild. Fire-sign Aries women are known for being energetic, optimistic, bold, creative, and passionate.

Christine is often acting her sign being the brave and spontaneous Aries that she is. The best representation of Christine being an Aries is when she didn’t hesitate driving the family car through the creek.

‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

In Sister Wives Season 3, episode 7, the family goes on a camping trip, and to get to the campsite, they must drive through the stream crossing. Growing impatient about how long it was taking Kody, Christine took matters into her hands. Without hesitation, she hopped into the car and floored it.

After successfully crossing the stream, Christine jumped out of the car, cheering for herself, full of adrenaline. That boldness and passion prove that Christine is an Aries through and through.

Robyn Brown — Libra

Kody’s fourth and only wife, Robyn Brown, born October 9, is a Libra, an air sign represented by the scales. Libra women are ruled by Venus, the planet that governs love and money. This sign appreciates the luxuries of life and can be indulgent in buying expensive goods. Libra women are known for using their charm by being flirty to get the lifestyle they want.

Robyn Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Often accused of being the “favorite wife,” Kody’s marriage to Robyn has been the most romantic of all of his marriages. While Robyn insisted that she wanted to keep her wedding celebration small, she somehow managed to get the most expensive weddings of her sister wives, plus a 10-day-long honeymoon.

The best representation of Robyn being a Libra is in Sister Wives Season 1, Episode 7 when she’s running late for her extravagant wedding because, as an air sign, she didn’t think to plan ahead for a babysitter while she was getting ready. And as a true Libra, Robyn then blames her sister wives for not reading her mind and her lack of planning.