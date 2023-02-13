‘Sister Wives’ Fans Think Christine Brown ‘Soft Launched’ New Boyfriend in Super Bowl Party Post

Sister Wives star Christine Brown posted a playful video of her Super Bowl party and got the whole internet talking. A man in the background of the video convinced Sister Wives fans that Christine used the video to soft launch her new boyfriend.

Christine Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Christine Brown has a boyfriend

On February 2, the Sister Wives star announced that she made it official with a new beau in a “car confessions” video on her Instagram Stories (via Reddit). Christine is “dating somebody exclusively” a year after announcing her divorce from Kody Brown.

“He is wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for,” the Sister Wives star gushed. She said he’s “incredible” with her youngest daughter, Truely Grace Brown. “He’s absolutely a dream come true,” she said.

Christine didn’t share the identity of her man with her eager followers but promised she would provide more information later. After some internet sleuths believe that they uncovered the identity of Christine’s new beau. Christine is dating 59-year-old David Woolley,, who resides in Utah but is originally from San Diego, California.

Woolley is friends with Christine’s daughter, Aspyn Thompson, on Facebook. Perhaps Aspyn was the one who introduced Woolley to Christine? While Christine has yet to confirm her relationship with Woolley, sources close to the couple claim he is Christine’s secret boyfriend.

Christine Brown posts her Super Bowl party

On February 12, Christine posted a video of her party for viewing the Super Bowl, complete with a wide arrange of snacks. Sister Wives fans recognized a few familiar faces in the Instagram video.

The fun video was paired with Eve’s song “Who’s that Girl”. Christine is enjoying the family gathering with son Paedon Brown, daughter Ysabel Brown, daughter Aspyn Thompson and son-in-law David Mitchell Thompson. However, there were a few unfamiliar faces in the background.

‘Sister Wives’ fans think Christine just ‘soft launched’ her boyfriend

In the comment section of the video, Sister Wives fans were convinced they spotted Christine’s secret beau in the background. One follower commented, “Did we just see a soft launch?” Another person asked, “Was that the BF in the back???”

While Christine hasn’t confirmed or denied that the man in the video is her new boyfriend, many Sister Wives think it could be him. Either way, Sister Wives fans are happy to see Christine thriving with freedom and happiness.

Sister Wives Season 18 is filming,, and fans hope Christine’s dating journey will be documented. Although there is no confirmed release date, it’s rumored to debut in late 2023.