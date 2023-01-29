‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown ‘Dating Again’ at 50 Years Old and Struggles With ‘Awkward’ Online Dating

Sister Wives fan-favorite Christine Brown announced that she’s finally “dating again” following her divorce from Kody Brown. Dating at 50 years old after 25 years of marriage is proving to be harder than she anticipated, and now Christine is turning to her Instagram followers for dating advice.

Christine Brown is dating again

Earlier this week, Christine posted an Instagram Reel of herself working up a sweat in her home gym. At the end of the video, she showed off her slim figure in an all-black ensemble with tight leather pants, completing the look with red lipstick. Many Sister Wives fans thought Christine looked dressed up for a date, and as it turns out, they were right.

On January 29, Christine posted a series of photos on her Instagram announcing that she has officially started dating again. The mother of six playfully poses in front of gorgeous desert landscapes in the same tight black outfit.

Christine captioned the series of selfies, “I’m dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward. Dating online is crazy!” She then asked her followers for “advice for dating at 50” years old. The Sister Wives star seems to be excited about her new adventure based on the hashtags she used for the post.

What Christine Brown is looking for in a man

Christine publicly left her plural marriage to Kody back in November 2021 and didn’t waste time living life on her terms. After selling everything in Flagstaff, Arizona, she and her 12-year-old daughter, Truely Grace Brown, have started over in Utah. Since her split from Kody, Christine continues to find joy in self-improvement and health. The one aspect of Christine’s life that she’s missing is romance.

Christine told Entertainment Tonight back in October 2022 that she has begun dating “very, very, casually” again. “I’m single now, right? So I kind of just decide what I want to do and then do it. It’s been just very, very simple,” she told the outlet.

Christine is enjoying her time as a single mom raising her last child and is in no hurry to get into a serious relationship. She said she keeps her dating life casual and “not romantic” because it would be too fast for both her and her daughter. “I’m dating just for fun,” she said in the interview. “Just keeping everything super light because that’s just who I am right now,” she said.

Janelle supports Christine in her search for love

On Sister Wives Season 17, Christine’s ex-sister wife, Janelle Brown, hopes she will find love again. “What do you do when you’re 50 and healthy? You can’t just be alone for the rest of your life,” Janelle told the cameras. “It’s a whole new life,” Christine told her. Janelle just hopes she will approve of the guy Christine chooses.

When asked about Christine’s “physical type” of man during the Sister Wives Season 17 One-on-One reunion, Janelle revealed Christine has a statue of this orc named Durotan from World of Warcraft in her house. “Durotan is an orc, and that’s really what I’m attracted to,” Christine told the host Sukanya Krishnan. While the orc is an odd choice, her other crush, Shemar Moore, makes more sense.

Christine is now seeking a monogamous relationship with a man who can fulfill her needs that Kody couldn’t in a plural marriage. Apart from “kindness,” she’s looking for chemistry and attraction. Christine and the rest of the cast of Sister Wives are currently filming season 18, so hopefully, Christine’s dating adventures will be documented.