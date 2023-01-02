‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown’s Celebrity Crushes Reveal Her Ideal Man Is Totally Different From Kody

On Sister Wives Season 17 One-on-One reunion, Christine Brown revealed who her celebrity crushes are, and to nobody’s surprise, they look nothing like her ex-husband Kody Brown. Here’s what Christine said about her ideal man and her fictional and non-fictional celebrity crushes.

Christine Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Janelle says Christine is looking for a man who ‘cherishes her’

The Sister Wives One-on-One reunion host, Sukanya Krishnan, asked Janelle Brown about what type of guy her former sister wive Christine Brown would go for now that she’s dating again after her divorce from Kody Brown. “I think she wants someone who really just cherishes her,” Janelle said.

Sukanya asks Janelle what Christine’s “physical type” is regarding men. Janelle spilled the beans on Christine’s fictional crush. “She has this fantasy character, like the statue she has in her house. And, in fact, he’s some character from a video game that they made into a movie,” Janelle replied.

Christine reveals the statue is an orc named Durotan from World of Warcraft. “Durotan is an orc, and that’s really what I’m attracted to,” she told Sukanya. “The first time you meet him, he’s a warrior, but he’s looking at his wife with so much love and so much, and he would do anything for her. And I just want that kind of love, Suky. I just want that kind of love,” Christine explained.

Christine starts blushing over her celebrity crush

Christine revealed her top male celebrity crush during the January 1st episode of Sister Wives, the season 17 One-on-One reunion part 2. The host, Sukanya, asked Christine her ideal man. “Well, Shemar Moore,” Christine admitted.

Christine Brown’s celebrity crushes, Durotan and Shemar Moore, on ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Christine began giggling and blushing at the thought of her crush. “I’m blushing. Just stop it,” she said. “You’re not throwing him out of your bed,” the host joked with Christine. “Oh, God. I can’t believe you just said that. Stop it, oh my gosh,” she giggled.

While Christine’s got a thing for protective warrior orcs or tall, dark, and handsome actors, it’s all about what’s on the inside. “So just someone who treats women well,” the Sister Wives star concludes.

Christine starts dating again

In an interview for Entertainment Tonight, Christine revealed how her love life has been since her divorce from Kody. Christine says she has started dating “very, very casually.” She’s taking it very slowly. “Not romantic, because that’s way too fast, but dating for sure,” she shared with the outlet. “I’m dating just for fun. Just keeping everything super light because that’s just who I am right now.”

Christine Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

After spending her entire adult life in a plural marriage, Christine is seeking a monogamous relationship with a man. She said. Apart from “kindness,” Christine is looking for something Kody couldn’t give her. “Someone who’s attracted to me would be a really great thing. I’m just saying,” she joked. Christine is referring to the super uncomfortable conversation during their divorce in which Kody confessed that he was never attracted to her.

Kody said in Sister Wives One-on-One reunion that Christine will have a hard time dating because men will find her “too risky” to date since she left a “good man.” Hopefully, Christine will prove him wrong and bring home a Shemar Moore look-alike.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.