‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown and David Woolley’s Relationship Timeline Explained

Sister Wives star Christine Brown and her name, David Woolley, have finally gone public about their adorable romance. Here’s a look inside Christine and David’s relationship timeline.

Christine hints she found love

Following her 26-year-long plural marriage to Kody Brown, Christine knew she wanted to date again but was waiting for the right time. She had revealed to outlets that she was focusing on self-love and establishing her new life in Murray, Utah, with her 12-year-old daughter, Truely Grace Brown.

Back in January 2023, the mother of six announced she started “dating again” on her Instagram. She called online dating “awkward” and asked her followers, “Any advice for dating at 50?!”

In February, Christine hinted that she had a new man in her life via Instagram Story, “Car confessions! So I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively. He’s wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for, incredible with [my and Kody’s daughter] Truely. He’s absolutely a dream come true.” Though she didn’t

Christine reveals David Woolley as her boyfriend on Valentine’s day, 2023

The Sister Wives star finally shared the identity of her man with the world on February 14 in a romantic Valentine’s day post, where she called him the love of her life.

“I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath,” Christine wrote in the sweet post. “He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this. #blessed #soulmate #feelinggood #lovemylife #partner.”

David posts Christine to his Instagram

On his respective Instagram account, the father of eight posted a selfie of him and Christine with the caption, “My Queen. #christinebrown #soulmates #queen.” He then posted a flirty snap of Christine wearing a cowboy hat. “When I’m with you, we just sit in our own little bubble and the world can go around us and we’re just standing still and it’s perfect and I have never felt like this before,” he mused in the caption.

Fellow Disney lover David revealed that on their date to see a live-action play of The Little Mermaid; he realized he had found someone special. “I saw how much you loved life and I knew I had someone special for me. I’m the luckiest guy, thank you for finding me. Love, your king,” he wrote.

David and Christine start exclusively dating in December 2022

Christine and David have been dating for around three months before going public on Valentine’s Day, 2023. Christine and David set their relationship status on Facebook as “in a relationship” starting December 10, 2022.

The Sister Wives Season 17 ‘One-on-One’ reunion was filmed at a hotel in Utah on October 2022, two months before they were official. While it’s not confirmed, it makes sense that Christine had already met David by that point. Perhaps finding her soulmate, she was then able to recognize that Kody and his wife, Robyn Brown, are soulmates.

In a photo of David and Christine sitting together, holding her twin grandsons, Archer and Ace Padron, there is a film crew and equipment in the background. Perhaps David will be revealed on the show, which is why she had to keep her relationship private.

Sister Wives fans are eager to learn more about Christine’s new relationship and if David will be featured in season 18. So far, there’s no premiere date is set for Sister Wives Season 18, so fans must stay tuned to find out what happens next between these two love birds.