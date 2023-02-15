‘Sister Wives’: Who Is David Woolley? — 5 Fast Facts about Christine Brown’s New Boyfriend

Valentine’s Day 2023 has been a long time in the making for Sister Wives star Christine Brown. After leaving 26 years of plural marriage to Kody Brown, she has since found a man she considers the love of her life. Who is Christine’s new man? Here are five fast facts about David Woolley.

‘Sister Wives’ Christine Brown and David Woolley | Instagram

David and Christine began dating in December 2022

On David’s public Facebook account, he updated his relationship status as “in a relationship” on December 10, 2022. While they’ve been together since then, Christine didn’t announce that she was even dating someone until February 2. Finally, Christine shared his identity with the world on February 14 in a romantic Valentine’s day post, where she called him the love of her life.

David is a widower and father of 8 children

David is 59 years old, nine years older than Christine. He has eight children to add to Christine’s six children. In 2014, his first wife died, leaving him with young children to raise alone. He is currently living in Herriman, Utah. He also has many grandchildren, as featured on his Instagram. He posted a series of photos of him holding his grandchildren with the caption, “I love being a grandpa.”

David loves Disney, just like Christine

On his Instagram, David posted a series of photos of him during his recent trips to Disney Land. As Christine’s followers know, Christine is also a major Disney fan and recently went to Disney Land with her mom and daughters, Truely and Ysabel Brown. Could they be any more perfect for each other?

David owns a construction business

The father of eight owns a construction business specializing in drywall called David P Woolley Drywall Inc. Based on internet reviews, it is considered one of the best in Lehi, Utah.

Besides Christine, the other love of David’s life is his Jeep and ATV. The father of eight posted a few photos of his offroading vehicles on his Instagram.

David might be featured on ‘Sister Wives’ Season 18

Sister Wives fans hope they will see more of David in season 18. In Chirstine’s Instagram post, she gave a significant hint. In the 3rd photo from the slideshow, David and Christine are sitting on a couch holding her twin grandsons, Archer and Ace Padron. In the background of the image are cameras, crew, and production equipment.

This gives the sense that David will be featured on some TLC programming, whether it is Sister Wives Season 18 or the spinoff Christine and Janelle have been rumored to be filming.