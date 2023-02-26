‘Sister Wives’ Producers Allegedly ‘Furious’ Over ‘Rebellious’ Christine Brown Leaking Season 18 Spoilers

Sister Wives star, Christine Brown, is allegedly in trouble with production for leaking information about what’s to come in season 18. The producers are allegedly “furious” over Christine being “rebellious” and spoiling ahead of the new season.

‘Sister Wives’ producers angry at Christine Brown for season 18 spoilers

According to a source close to the Brown family (via The Sun), Sister Wives producers are frustrated with the 50-year-old mom of six for spoiling too much information about the upcoming season 18. “The Sister Wives are filming, and everyone is pretty much in their own world,” a source told the outlet.

The source said that Christine is the only family member who hasn’t abided by the rules and is sharing too much. “Christine is the rebellious one — she’s the only one who’s been revealing spoilers of what’s to come on the next season,” the source claimed.

“Production is furious. They know they can’t control all her posts and tweets, but they are furious she’s leaking stuff,” the source alleged.

Christine shares all about her new boyfriend, David Woolley

On Feb. 2, Christine made an Instagram announcement gleefully revealing that she’s dating someone “exclusively.” Finally, on Feb. 14, Christine revealed the identity of her new man, David Woolley, in a special Valentine’s day post on Instagram.

Since then, Sister Wives fans have found out all about 59-year-old David. Christine has been dating the father of eight since Dec. 10, 2022. David owns a drywall company in Lehi, Utah, and loves Disney and spending time with his many grandchildren.

Since the initial post revealing David, Christine has posted many photos and videos gushing over her new partner. David has been doing his share of posting as well on his new Instagram account as well.

Will David be on ‘Sister Wives’?

In Christine’s Instagram announcement, she seemingly spoiled that her new boyfriend, David, will be featured on the new season of Sister Wives. The third photo in the slideshow shows David and Christine sitting on a couch, holding her twin grandsons, Archer and Ace Padron. Production equipment is shown in the background, including cameras, mics, and crew.

This photo is enough proof for many Sister Wives fans that Christine and David are filming together. Now it’s just a question of what TLC program they are filming. Rumors are circulating that Christine and her former sister wife, Janelle Brown, received a spinoff show all about their lives after polygamy. However, TLC has yet to confirm nor deny these rumors.

Aside from sharing her new boyfriend, Christine has also shared some behind-the-scenes images from the new set in the basement of her home in Murray, Utah. However, Sister Wives Season 18 has yet to reveal its premiere date.