‘Sister Wives’ Star Gwendlyn Brown Claims Father Kody Brown Was ‘Physically Abusive’ and Left Bruises on Her as a Child

Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown, the 21-year-old daughter of Kody Brown and Christine Brown, makes shocking allegations against her father. She claimed her dad, Kody, was “physically abusive” to her during childhood. She said there were many times she was left with bruises on her.

Gwendlyn accuses her father, Kody Brown, of being ‘physically abusive’ in her childhood

Sister Wives star Gwendlyn has a Patreon account where she posts about her experience being raised on TV, her childhood, and her family relationships. In a reaction video for Sister Wives Season 17 Episode 10, Gwendlyn answered some fan questions. One of her patrons asked if the rage her father, Kody, exhibits on Sister Wives has ever escalated into physical abuse in real life.

“To your knowledge, has your dad ever been physically abusive to anyone in the family?” the fan asked her.

“Yes,” Gwendlyn replied. She believes the spankings she had as a child at the hands of her father were abuse. “And I know some of you may disagree that spanking is abuse, and it is. It is an excessive way to discipline your children, and there are better ways to that won’t leave them emotionally scarred,” Gwendlyn said.

Gwendlyn claims Kody left bruises on her as a child

The Sister Wives star made some shocking allegations. Claiming that her father, Kody, had hurt her so badly during these spankings that marks were left on her body. “I remember personally being bruised a few times when my dad would spank me,” Gwendlyn said.

She also explained another time believed that her father crossed a line physically with her as a child. “Or he’s admitted to throwing me in the air to scare me into not doing something. So, yes, he has been physically abusive,” Gwendlyn alleged.

Recent abuse allegations in the Brown family

Since Sister Wives Season 17 ended, many of the older Brown children have gone public about their childhood trauma and abuse. Christine and Kody’s 24-year-old son, Paedon Brown, made abuse allegations against his step-mom and Sister Wives star Meri Brown in a recent interview. He claimed that Meri was verbally abusive to the children and that sometimes it would cross into physical abuse.

On Gwendlyn’s Patreon, she confirmed her estranged brother’s allegations by revealing what she witnessed during her childhood. Gwendlyn allegedly witnessed Meri being “violent” once with her sister Mykelti Padron one time.

“Meri had a moment where she was rude and scary but I don’t remember her getting physical with anyone except for Mykelti and that was only once. And I believe that everyone deserves a second chance,” Gwendlyn said.

However, Mykelti didn’t remember Meri being “physically abusive” to her. She did claim that Meri was “very emotionally and verbally abusive” to all of the children when they were younger.

It’s shocking to find out that beyond the Brown family’s happy facade on Sister Wives, there was abuse happening behind the scenes.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.