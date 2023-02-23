‘Sister Wives’: Robyn Brown and Her Kids Snub Gwendlyn’s Engagement Party

Sister Wives star, Gwendlyn Brown invited Robyn Brown and her kids to her engagement party. So, when they snubbed it and didn’t show up at all, Gwendlyn’s feelings were hurt. Here’s what happened, according to the Sister Wives star.

Dayton, Ariella, Robyn, Kody, Solomon, Breanna, and Aurora Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Robyn’s kids snubbed Gwendlyn’s engagement party

Ever since Gwendlyn’s parents, Christine Brown and Kody Brown got a divorce, the family has been divided in two. Christine moved to Utah where most of her children live, but Gwendlyn stayed in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Her dad, Kody, and his remaining wife, Robyn Brown, live in Flagstaff as well with their five children, 7-year-old Ariella Brown, 11-year-old Solomon Brown, and 18-year-old Breanna Brown, 20-year-old Aurora Brown, and 23-year-old Dayton Brown.

On Gwendlyn’s Patreon account, she posted a reaction video to a Sister Wives Season 17 episode. During the Q&A at the end of the video, one fan asked Gwendlyn about the relationship between her and Robyn and her kids and if she still lived in Flagstaff.

Beatriz Queiroz and Gwendlyn Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

“I do still live in Flagstaff. And I don’t see any of my siblings on Robyn’s side,” Gwendlyn said.

The 21-year-old got engaged to her fiancée, Beatriz Queiroz, on Nov. 28, 2022. She held a small party in Flagstaff on Feb. 5 to celebrate her and Beatriz’s engagement. Gwendlyn said she invited Robyn and her children to the party, but no one showed up.

“I invited them to my engagement party. But I don’t know if she felt like it was not a safe space for them or they decided they just didn’t want to go, but it seems they decided that they don’t want to see me, which hurts my feelings, obviously,” Gwendlyn revealed in the video.

“But if I’m not a safe person for them, then I’m not a safe person for them. I do miss them completely, so much,” she said.

Who was at Gwendlyn’s engagement party?

While Robyn and her children didn’t show up to Gwendlyn’s party, there were many people there to celebrate her engagement. At the gathering, Gwedlyn was joined by her mom, Christine, and her four sisters, 27-year-old Aspyn Thompson, 26-year-old Mykelti Padron, 19-year-old Ysabel Brown, and 12-year-old Truely Brown.

Christine posted about the moment on her Instagram. In the sweet post, there are three generations of Browns, as Mykleti holds both of her newborn twin boys, Archer and Ace.

It’s not clear if there were more people present at the party. However, Given the complicated ex-sister-wife relationship between Christine and Robyn, it isn’t unusual that Robyn didn’t attend the engagement party.

Kody thinks that Robyn’s children are being left out of the ‘clique’

In Sister WIves Season 17, Kody mentioned that it felt like Robyn’s kids were being excluded by some perceived “clique” made up of Meri, Christine, and Janelle’s children.

“The older kids are like this club. You’re either in with them, or you’re out with them. It’s a clique,” Kody said.

Kody Brown and Robyn Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

On Gwendlyn’s Patreon, she confirmed that Christine, Meri, and Janelle’s kids are close and talk all of the time. “I see all of the older kids. Every time they’re in town we’ll visit. But, yeah, the rest of us talk completely fine,” she said.

She also mentioned that she strongly believes that Robyn is the one who is separating herself and her kids from the rest of the family, not the other way around. Robyn and her children snubbing Gwendlyn’s engagement party further confirms that theory.