‘Sister Wives’ Star Gwendlyn Brown Cries Watching Her Dad Kody Be an ‘Active Father’ to Robyn’s Children

Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown admitted that her dad, Kody Brown, wasn’t the most active father in her life. Christine Brown’s 21-year-old daughter admits it “hurts” to watch her dad be an “active father” to Robyn Brown’s children knowing she didn’t get the same experience in her childhood.

‘Sister Wives’ Gwendlyn Brown

Gwendlyn admits it ‘hurts’ to watch Kody be an ‘active father’ with Robyn’s kids.

Gwendlyn has been watching Sister Wives Season 17 and reacting to the episodes on her Patreon account. Episode 10, ‘A Knife in the Kidney,’ was a particularly difficult episode for Gwendlyn to watch since it highlighted Kody’s blatant favoritism toward Robyn and her five children.

Kody Brown and Gwendlyn Brown | TLC/YouTube

The episode gave fans a rare glimpse inside Robyn and Kody’s domestic life. In the episode, Robyn’s school-aged children return home from their first day of school. Kody and Robyn’s youngest daughter, Ariella Brown, tells her dad about her first day of kindergarten.

Gwendlyn admitted it is difficult to see Kody being such an active parent in Robyn’s children’s lives. “I know that I should be happy for them. But seeing him be an active father with these kids really hurts,” Gwendlyn said.

Gwendlyn says her father, Kody, wasn’t around much during her childhood

In the episode, Kody asks 5-year-old Ariella, 11-year-old Solomon Brown, and 17-year-old Breanna Brown about their first day of school. His other two children he shares with Robyn, Aurora Brown, and Dayton Brown, were missing from the episode, as they were likely in school as both were attending college at the time.

The Brown Family, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Gwendlyn begins to cry watching this segment of the episode. “It’s terrible that I’m making this about myself, but it hurts so much to see him be a good father to others while I didn’t really get that much,” the 21-year-old admitted.

“I know that I should be happy for them. I am. I’m so happy that they have a good father, or what it looks like a good father and an active father. I just didn’t get that,” Gwendlyn said.

“I don’t remember coming home from kindergarten or anything and seeing my dad and him being happy that I ate all my lunch or that I made a friend at school. It was always my mom. And that’s great. I’m so happy I had her. But it was never my dad. And it sucks that he was not there so much,” Gwendlyn admitted.

Gwendlyn thinks Robyn’s children ‘deserve’ a good father.

As Sister Wives fans know, Robyn’s three oldest children, Dayton, Aurora, and Breanna, were from her previous marriage to David Jessop. In 2014, Robyn and Kody legally married to adopt them as his own. With their biological father out of the picture, Kody stepped in as their father. All five of Robyn’s children still live at home in Flagstaff, Arizona, where Kody has chosen to live full-time since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Dayton, Ariella, Robyn, Kody, Solomon, Breanna, and Aurora Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Despite feeling hurt by Kody’s affection toward Robyn’s children, Gwendlyn said she’s happy that Robyn’s children have a good father. “I’m happy for them. They deserve that. And they are sweet, wonderful siblings who deserve the most loving, kindest father in the whole world. And they will always deserve that, and I’m just glad that they can have that even when I can’t,” she said.

For many Sister Wives seasons, fans have watched Kody spend more time with Robyn and her children than the rest of his wives and children. Time and time again, Kody would choose them, even when his other children needed him. Christine admitted that she’d still be married to Kody had he been a “better father” to her six children.