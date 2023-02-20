‘Sister Wives’: Gwendlyn Confirms Kody Doesn’t Have a Good Relationship With ‘Any of His Kids’

Sister Wives star, Gwendlyn Brown, reacts to another Sister Wives Season 17 episode. In the reaction video, Christine and Kody Brown’s 21-year-old daughter, Gwendlyn, opens up about the state of her father’s relationships with his 18 children.

The Brown Family, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Gwendlyn says Kody doesn’t have a good relationship with ‘any of his kids’

On Feb. 18, Gwendlyn posted a reaction video to Sister Wives Season 17, Episode 9, ‘A Polygamist Divorce’ to her YouTube channel. At the end of the video, Gwendlyn answered fan questions.

One fan asked about what Gwendlyn’s sister, Ysabel Brown‘s relationship is like with her father now. As seen in season 16, Kody chose to not support his daughter during her painful back surgery and subsequent recovery.

“Honestly, he doesn’t have good relationships with any of his kids. And Ysabel is no exception to this,” Gwendlyn admitted in the video.

Gwendlyn has a strained relationship with Kody

A few weeks back, Gwendlyn reacted to Sister Wives Season 17, Episode 6 ‘Telling Truely.’ In the episode, Ysabel talks about her strained relationship with her dad. Kody is oblivious as to why Ysabel is closed off from him. “She’s probably hurt that you weren’t very active in her childhood,” Gwendlyn commented.

In the episode, Kody accused Christine of poisoning the minds of their six children against him. Gwendlyn sets the record straight and calls Kody’s accusation false. “That’s not true,” she said.

Gwendlyn said that it was the other way around and that their kids were trying to convince their mom to leave Kody. “We probably dislike our father more than she does,” she said.

Gwendlyn believes it’s “not fair” for her dad to blame Christine for the bad relationships when “he’s the one who’s not showing up.” She doesn’t believe it’s her mom’s fault. “It’s not her fault. It’s not my fault, either. It’s dad’s fault,” she concluded.

Why Kody is only close to Robyn’s children

Kody is only close to 5 of his 18 children, the children he shares with Robyn. The reason why they’re so close together is that all five of their children still live at home.

In the episode, Kody explains why he’s so close to Robyn’s children and not his other kids. “Robyn, me, and my children are all connecting constantly. It’s an energy of connection.”

Dayton, Ariella, Robyn, Kody, Solomon, Breanna, and Aurora Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

22-year-old Dayton lives in an RV parked outside of Robyn and Kody’s Flagstaff home. Inside of the house lives 20-year-old Aurora, 18-year-old Breanna, 11-year-old Solomon, and six-year-old Ariella.

Kody said that it’s not the truth that he favors Robyn, but rather that it was his only wife with children who “communicate” and “involve” him. Gwendlyn threw some shade at her father in the reaction video. “It’s easier to communicate when you live in the same house and you constantly see your father,” she commented.

Gwendlyn has been one of the most outspoken of all of Kody’s children and Sister Wives fans are grateful for her for being so honest about her family situation. It’s confirmed now that all of Kody’s relationships with all of his children except for Robyn’s children have been damaged in some way. Will he try to mend the broken relationships or is it too late?