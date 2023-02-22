‘Sister Wives’ stars Kody and Robyn Brown Create Entertainment Business ‘Dabsark’ With a Secret Message the Name

Sister Wives star Kody Brown creates an entertainment business with his favorite and final wife, Robyn Brown, called Dabsark. The name of LLC has a secret message in the name, and Sister Wives fans cracked the code.

Robyn and Kody create an LLC called Dabsark

Previously, the Sister Wives star had a different company called Kody Brown Family Entertainment, LLC, registered as a business in Nevada. According to Open Corporates, the LLC is currently active and lists Kody, Robyn, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Christine Brown as “members.”

With Christine and Meri no longer married to Kody and Janelle currently separated from him, former polygamist Kody is now living as a monogamist with Robyn, to whom he’s legally married to.

Kody and Robyn, who are legally married, have launched their own business, separate from the rest of the family. Their new company, Dabsark Entertainment, LLC, was registered in Flagstaff, Arizona, on May 17, 2022. Unlike Kody Brown Family Entertainment, Robyn and Kody are the only ones listed as members of Dabsark.

What does ‘Dabsark’ mean?

In an attempt to understand the meaning behind Dabsark, some Sister Wives fans believe they have cracked the code. One fan noticed that the LLC’s name, Dabsark, is an acronym for Kody and Robyn’s children. “Dabsark — Dayton, Aurora, Breanna, Solomon, Ariella, Robyn, Kody,” they pointed out via Reddit.

From her first marriage to ex-husband David Jessop, Robyn had three children, Dayton, Aurora, and Breanna. After a difficult custody battle, Robyn gained full custody of her children, had Kody adopt them, and legally changed their last names to “Brown.” They went on to have two more children, Solomon and Ariella.

Another fan pointed out that “Dabsark” is the birth order of their children, with Dayton being the oldest and Ariella being the youngest. This further confirms that the name is a cleverly thought-out acronym for their family.

What about Kody’s 13 other children?

During the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Kody’s strict protocol to avoid getting the family sick caused major division within the family. Over the last few seasons, audiences have watched Kody’s relationships with his children become increasingly strained over the years.

Kody has damaged relationships with all of his children in 2023 except for Robyn’s children., according to him and Christine’s 21-year-old daughter, Gwendlyn Brown. She had revealed on her Patreon account that Kody has stopped trying to reach out to the 13 children he has with former wives, Christine, Janelle, and Meri.

His children, except for 12-year-old Truely Brown, are technically adults. However, Gwendlyn revealed that Kody has barely made an effort to see his “tender-aged” young daughter or grandchildren.

Many Sister Wives fans think this is Kody and Robyn’s statement to the rest of the family that they have created their own family. This only further confirms that Kody favors Robyn and her children over the rest of the family.